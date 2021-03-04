Submit a Project Advertise
World
Aviv House / CO-LAB Design Office

Aviv House / CO-LAB Design Office
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Tulum, Mexico
  Lead Architects: Joana Gomes, Joshua Beck, Alberto Avilés
  Design Team: Joana Gomes, Joshua Beck, Alberto Avilés, Arturo Espinosa, Lucia Altieri, Adolfo Arriaga, Walter Santiago, Estefania Barrera, Ivan Cisneros, Jonatan Zendejas, Constanza Martina, Alejandro Nieto, Alicia Nkuli
  Clients: Aviv Siso, Simon Elkaim
  Landscaping: CO-LAB Design Office
  Interior Design: CO-LAB Design Office
  Construction Directors: CO-LAB Design Office
  City: Tulum
  Country: Mexico
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Aviv is a modern private home located in Tulum, Mexico. A short distance from the beach and the crystalline cenotes, the house sits discretely in the jungle, merging indoor and outdoor into one generous, peaceful space.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Composed of two parallel volumes, the house accommodates a total of 4 en-suite bedrooms, high ceilings, open kitchen dining and living areas, a private pool and a 360º roof terrace.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The house is oriented east-west, taking advantage of the prevailing winds and cross ventilation. North-oriented skylights fill the different spaces with indirect natural light, creating soft contrasts of light and shadow reflected through the house.

Designed and built by CO-LAB, the house is surfaced with handmade finishes. The warm grey polished cement walls contrast with black terrazzo floors. Charred cedar wood carpentry complements the neutral palette.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The furnishings and light features were custom-designed to fit the house and were fabricated by local artisans and in CO-LAB’s workshop.

On the ground floor, the living/dining room, kitchen and two of the bedrooms open to the garden. The master bedroom features a private patio with direct access to the pool. The thedouble-height living space extends out into the pool and garden through floor to ceiling pivoting glass doors, blending interior and exterior in one integrated space filled with natural light and garden views.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

 On the first floor, two bedrooms frame the lush jungle, connected by a bridge under a sky light. Overall, the resilient looks of the house reflect the needs for durability and low maintenance of a rental property.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

