Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. India
  5. Flying Walls Hostel / Dhulia Architecture Design Studio

Flying Walls Hostel / Dhulia Architecture Design Studio

Save this project
Flying Walls Hostel / Dhulia Architecture Design Studio

© Dhrupad Shukla© Dhrupad Shukla© Dhrupad Shukla© Dhrupad Shukla+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Hostel
Rajkot, India
  • Lead Architects:Kishan Makwana, Hillory Sonpal
  • Structure:Manish Doshi
  • City:Rajkot
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Dhrupad Shukla
© Dhrupad Shukla

Text description provided by the architects. The flying walls hostel project was commissioned to us by a company intending to provide their workers with a living space that promotes community living and wellbeing. The site is located on the outskirts of the city of Rajkot in a developing area with educational, industrial and hospitality buildings coming up. Despite the development, the site's location provides unending views of the agricultural, grazing lands and the horizon.

Save this picture!
© Dhrupad Shukla
© Dhrupad Shukla
Save this picture!
Isometric - Ground floor
Isometric - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Dhrupad Shukla
© Dhrupad Shukla

The functional requirement was straightforward, the lower level of the building dedicated to the general managers and officials while the higher levels dedicated to other workers of different ranks. The company had 5 GMs and 50 - 75 other employees. The requirement divided the built mass into five equal levels with a simple floor plan and a site and services kind of approach. As the inhabitants hail from different parts of the country, a friendly and open environment in terms of built form was necessary to promote a healthy social bond amongst everyone.

Save this picture!
© Dhrupad Shukla
© Dhrupad Shukla

The weather protection elements were primarily worked on to provide spaces that are ambient throughout the day. The heat from the sun after midday heats the building surfaces exposed to the west the most. To tackle this we staggeringly stacked the walls above cantilevered slabs to create the necessary barrier.

Save this picture!
© Dhrupad Shukla
© Dhrupad Shukla
Save this picture!
Section - Dormitories
Section - Dormitories
Save this picture!
© Dhrupad Shukla
© Dhrupad Shukla

This process generated an idea to incorporate this in a way to form the building's language. What if we could cantilever the walls out of its resting slabs? As if the walls were flying out from the façade and balancing over the central frame structure. These flying walls form an interesting range of shadows over the balconies creating a frame visually appealing. When pictured with the context a slight contrast is always maintained, neither overpowering nor merging to create the identity and incite a sense of pride and belonging in the occupants.

Save this picture!
© Dhrupad Shukla
© Dhrupad Shukla

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rajkot, Guyarat, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dhulia Architecture Design Studio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingHostelIndia
Cite: "Flying Walls Hostel / Dhulia Architecture Design Studio" 04 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957950/flying-walls-hostel-dhulia-architecture-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream