Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Vertical Urbanization As Seen From Above

Vertical Urbanization As Seen From Above

Save this article
Vertical Urbanization As Seen From Above

Because of the decrease in the availability of land area and the ever-increasing price per square meter, cities often tend to grow vertically. When we picture large metropolitan areas, we almost always imagine high-rise buildings, and the recognizable skyline becomes an icon that immediately evokes the places in which they are located.

New York, United States. Created by @overview, source imagery @maxartechnologiesDubai, United Arab Emirates. Created by @dailyoverviewSydney, Australia. Copyright: @tiarnehawkinsShanghai, China. Source imagery: @planetlabs+ 9

If we compare it to the Cartesian coordinate system, this vertical growth makes the 'z-axis' assume a greater significance and thus requires a more distant point of view to better understand its form. By looking at these tall buildings from afar and grasping their surroundings - either close, still within the city limits, or on the outskirts - one can identify even the most invisible aspects.

With higher costs per square meter, vertically dense urban centers are typically composed of offices and headquarters of large companies or high-end real estate developments, which stand out not only for their height but also for their privileged position in the urban context.

While some aerial images adopt a more usual and easily apprehensible representation of vertical urbanization, emphasizing the buildings' facades, others only suggest their height from their shadows. In yet another partnership with Overview, we present images of selected cities around the world from an aerial point of view, providing a more panoramic perception of the verticalization phenomenon from different angles.

Save this picture!
New York, United States. Created by @overview, source imagery @maxartechnologies
New York, United States. Created by @overview, source imagery @maxartechnologies
Save this picture!
Makati City, Manila, Philippines. Created by @dailyoverview
Makati City, Manila, Philippines. Created by @dailyoverview
Save this picture!
Shanghai, China. Source imagery: @planetlabs
Shanghai, China. Source imagery: @planetlabs
Save this picture!
Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Created by @dailyoverview
Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Created by @dailyoverview
Save this picture!
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @planetlabs
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @planetlabs
Save this picture!
Sydney, Australia. Copyright: @tiarnehawkins
Sydney, Australia. Copyright: @tiarnehawkins
Save this picture!
San Francisco, United States. Source imagery: @digitalglobe
San Francisco, United States. Source imagery: @digitalglobe
Save this picture!
Philadelphia, United States. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @nearmap
Philadelphia, United States. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @nearmap

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Vertical Urbanization As Seen From Above" [A verticalização das cidades sob uma perspectiva aérea] 04 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957935/vertical-urbanization-as-seen-from-above> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream