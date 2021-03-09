Submit a Project Advertise
  Flow Yoga and Movement Studio / Nan Arquitectos

Flow Yoga and Movement Studio / Nan Arquitectos

Flow Yoga and Movement Studio / Nan Arquitectos

  Curated by Clara Ott
Recreation & Training, Wellbeing
Pontevedra, Spain
  Architects: Nan Arquitectos
  Area:  146
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Iván Casal Nieto
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Tupai, ACB Iluminación, Adobe, Forbo, Her Lighting, JNF
  Lead Architect:Alberto F. Reiriz , Vicente Pillado, Sofía Agulló
  Design Team:Vicente Pillado, Alberto F. Reiriz, Sofía Agulló.
  City:Pontevedra
  Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. It is said that yoga is the union of body and mind. Our job was to find a place where this was possible, creating a comfortable and flexible space to practice sports as well as a warm and calm environment for meditation.

Sketch
Sketch

The initial space was a blank canvas, a long and narrow floor that we decided to divide into three sections according to the agreed needs. The organizing element is a module located in the middle of the premises made up of exposed brick partitions that draw a broken path in the floor and give greater fluidity to the circulation space. This is where the services are located: toilets, changing rooms, and the warehouse storage area.

In turn, this element delimits the two main spaces, one used as a teahouse and reception at the front of the premises, and the other for the practice of yoga and located in the background. This way, it is possible to get continuity since each area connects to the previous one and to the next in a natural way.

With the aim of creating the desired environment, we use a series of materials and construction techniques that give warmth and simplicity to space. That is why we decided to use the materials in their most natural state: wood, concrete with its imperfections, and brick combined with exposed installations and industrial-style taps. Thus, the essence of this place is focused on nature itself and the peace that it transmits.

Axonometric
Axonometric
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Through design, we wanted to reflect the philosophy of yoga and the furniture plays a fundamental role here. For example, the continuous bar of the tearoom creates an environment of trust, and the shelves to store the material in the classroom contribute to creating order and cleanliness. The connection with the sun is essential in the practice of yoga so we decided to use this symbolism in the shape and lighting of the mirrors located in the most important areas of the place.

Lighting also plays a fundamental role in the project. In this sense, the objective was to enhance the entry of natural light with large windows, complementing it with artificial lighting, adapted to the different environments. 

In short, the project symbolizes a journey where, upon entering, the user leaves behind the fast pace of life and gradually connects with space through body and mind.

Project location

Address:Rúa Eduardo Pondal, 36003 Pontevedra, Spain

