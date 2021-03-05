Discover the Coast of Portugal with a Selection of 12 Beach Houses

Save this picture! Carrara House / Mário Martins Atelier. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

With a coastline of 832 kilometers facing the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal has a long and deep relationship with the sea, which was for many centuries considered the country's main means of communication with the rest of the world. Today, the Portuguese coast attracts millions of tourists every year from across Europe and around the world, who arrive in search of warm weather and beautiful seaside scenery. The main destinations are the southern beaches which are warmer than in the North however, the number of tourists has increased throughout the entire country over the past decade.

+ 13

Get to know a little more about the beaches in Portugal through this selection of twelve houses built in coastal regions of the country.

Save this picture! UNI / Mayer & Selders. Courtesy of Mayer & Selders

Save this picture! OVV House / Mayer & Selders. Photo © Dirk Mayer

Save this picture! Casa DC / Salworks. Photo © Ricardo Amaral

Save this picture! Casa Elíptica / Mário Martins Atelier. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Afife Houses / António Fernandez Architects. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Carrara House / Mário Martins Atelier. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Algarve House / tip architects. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! House in Jungão / AA.arquitectos. Photo © Nuno Caldeira

Save this picture! Zauia House / Mário Martins Atelier. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Sea Front Villa / ARQ TAILOR'S Architecture & Interiors. Photo © Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Save this picture! Villa GK / CORE Architects. Photo © Alexander Bogorodskiy