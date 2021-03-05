Submit a Project Advertise
World
Discover the Coast of Portugal with a Selection of 12 Beach Houses

Discover the Coast of Portugal with a Selection of 12 Beach Houses

With a coastline of 832 kilometers facing the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal has a long and deep relationship with the sea, which was for many centuries considered the country's main means of communication with the rest of the world. Today, the Portuguese coast attracts millions of tourists every year from across Europe and around the world, who arrive in search of warm weather and beautiful seaside scenery. The main destinations are the southern beaches which are warmer than in the North however, the number of tourists has increased throughout the entire country over the past decade.

UNI / Mayer & Selders. Courtesy of Mayer & SeldersCasa Elíptica / Mário Martins Atelier. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SGSea Front Villa / ARQ TAILOR'S Architecture & Interiors. Photo © Ricardo Oliveira AlvesZauia House / Mário Martins Atelier. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 13

Get to know a little more about the beaches in Portugal through this selection of twelve houses built in coastal regions of the country.

UNI / Mayer & Selders

UNI / Mayer & Selders. Courtesy of Mayer & Selders
OVV House / Mayer & Selders

OVV House / Mayer & Selders. Photo © Dirk Mayer
Casa DC / Salworks

Casa DC / Salworks. Photo © Ricardo Amaral
Casa Elíptica / Mário Martins Atelier

Casa Elíptica / Mário Martins Atelier. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Afife Houses / António Fernandez Architects

Afife Houses / António Fernandez Architects. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Carrara House / Mário Martins Atelier

Carrara House / Mário Martins Atelier. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Algarve House / tip architects

Algarve House / tip architects. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
House in Jungão / AA.arquitectos

House in Jungão / AA.arquitectos. Photo © Nuno Caldeira
Zauia House / Mário Martins Atelier

Zauia House / Mário Martins Atelier. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Sea Front Villa / ARQ TAILOR'S Architecture & Interiors

Sea Front Villa / ARQ TAILOR'S Architecture & Interiors. Photo © Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Villa GK / CORE Architects

Villa GK / CORE Architects. Photo © Alexander Bogorodskiy
House at Praia dos Santos / M-Arquitectos

House at Praia dos Santos / M-Arquitectos. Photo © Paulo Goulart
