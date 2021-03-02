Submit a Project Advertise
World
Apartment House in Sakurashinmachi / abanba

Apartment House in Sakurashinmachi / abanba

© Hiroyuki Hirai

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Housing, Residential
Japan
  • Architects: abanba
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  499
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Hirai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aica, DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO, Mihama, X’S Corporation
  • Design Team:Toshihiro Banba, Erika Banba, Hirotaka Nakata
  • Structural Engineering:Hashigotaka
  • Architect:abanba
  • Construction:eiko
  • Country:Japan
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Text description provided by the architects. It is an apartment house in a quiet residential area of ​​Tokyo. The buildings are arranged along the edge of the triangular-shaped site. There is an alley-like passage in the center of the plane of the building.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Each household can be accessed from the passage. The alley is a space for residents to be a little separated from the outside and calm down. The exterior has a simple full-height opening. The rooms on the first floor can be accessed directly from the outside so that they can be converted to offices and stores in the future.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Each room is basically a studio, but the walls are gently arranged to form the area. We aimed to create a small town-like apartment building with a variety of rooms stacked in a simple building.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

abanba
Concrete

