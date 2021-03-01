Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. House of Ichijoji / YAP Architects

House of Ichijoji / YAP Architects

Save this project
House of Ichijoji / YAP Architects

© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: YAP Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  67
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kenta Hasegawa
  • Lead Architect:Akito Yamaguchi
  • Construction:Miyoshi Komuten, Toshihiro Miyoshi
  • Structure Advisor:Mitsuda Structural Consultants, Eisuke Mitsuda
  • Fabric Design:Fabricscape, Kiyohiko Yamamoto
  • City:Kyoto
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. The plan is to renovate a single dwelling unit in the condominium. The target dwelling unit is a 40-year-old RC 9-story vintage condominium with a corner room on the 5th floor, which can secure lighting and ventilation from three sides and addition, it is located slightly higher than the surrounding area, and is located in a place rich in nature where you can see Uryuzan from the balcony on the east side.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

The existing dwelling units were divided into 2LDK plans by partition walls, and the surrounding natural environment could not be felt by the entire dwelling unit. In a closed corridor leading from the entrance to the living / balcony, closed "boxes" such as bedrooms and bathrooms were connected. When all the partitions were dismantled and made into a skeleton studio, light and wind circulated throughout the dwelling unit. Immediately after entering the entrance, I could feel the greenery of Uryuzan from the balcony. Isn't it possible to create a space on a calm scale where you can feel this comfortable light and wind throughout the house instead of dividing it into rooms?

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Considering the skeleton of a single room as a site, a porous "nest" with a width of one and a half (2.7 m) and a depth of four (7.2 m) was constructed in the center of the house. It is a three-dimensional object made of 25 mm square steel pipes that connects the rigid and strong RC skeleton of the condominium and the furniture that creates the living scenery. A bedroom, piano space, and dining room are located inside.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Around the three-dimensional object, a dirt floor entrance, a bath space, a washroom undressing space, a toilet, a kitchen, a closet, etc. are arranged in a single connection, and a living landscape is created as if entwined in a nest. When the musician's owner plays the piano, he can feel the tone no matter where he is in the dwelling unit. The outside of the structure is entirely glossy, and the light and wind circulate while reflecting the light entering from the three sides.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Light entering from three directions creates shades of brightness due to the presence of three-dimensional objects. This is a proposal for a renovation method that creates a place by building a "nest" instead of creating a place by finishing the partition wall and surface.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kyoto, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
YAP Architects
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsJapan
Cite: "House of Ichijoji / YAP Architects" 01 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957815/house-of-ichijoji-yap-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream