World
Levo’s House / Clinton Murray Architects

Levo’s House / Clinton Murray Architects

© Peter Bennetts

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Hawthorn, Australia
  • Lead Architects:Clinton Murray, Emily Wallace
  • Builder:Jorant Pty Limited
  • Engineering & Construction:Ken Murtagh Engineer
  • Landscape:Kihara Landscapes
  • City:Hawthorn
  • Country:Australia
© Peter Bennetts
Text description provided by the architects. Our clients were very open about us creating an entirely new way of living for them. We designed the house to allow the public to see through and into the building. The ground floor offers privacy, seclusion and retreat.

© Peter Bennetts
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Peter Bennetts
The first floor living areas offer a window into their lives. We’ve witnessed people stopping to chat to our clients, a pleasant contrast to the barriers other properties present to the street. We studied and referenced key planning controls to arrive at our design solution.

© Peter Bennetts
The design 'moment' for us was taking the planning control stipulating a 'pitched roof' and adapting the triangular geometry of the site into a folded y roof that reads as lightly as possible. We worked closely with an extraordinarily creative (old school!) engineer from Canberra Ken Murtagh to create a roof that mystifies!

© Peter Bennetts
