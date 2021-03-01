Green Interiors Trends From Around The World

Save this picture! Lush Hospitality . Image © Katsumasa Tanaka

There is not enough that can be said about the benefits of incorporating plants in interiors or Plantscaping. Integrating vegetation indoors serves many purposes whether practical, aesthetic or psychological. Although there are basic requirements for incorporating greenery into Homes, well thought out plant selections and placements are characteristically different across the world. By going over recent interior works, a few recurrent plantscaping design patterns arose, each reflective of distinctive climates, building styles and traditional building techniques.

While the type of the chosen plants varies depending on favorable conditions for growth and local availability, the main distinctions are related to the direct environment and display method in which the vegetation is set, as well as its intended purpose. While plants are there to offer mental wellness to some, they are essential for cooling to other or could even be meant for small scale farming.

Here are some of the plantscaping trends that were recurrent lately. Through these select examples we can note certain qualities that are common between diverse countries.

Touches of Green

Generally observed in countries across Europe, North America and some South American cities, this minimal intervention suggests the use of easy to maintain potted plants to highlight interior architectural or structural elements. Often placed in central household areas such as living rooms and kitchens these few touches of green provide comfort and visual engagement against raw material backdrops (concrete, wood and steel).

Spain

Save this picture! Touches of Green. Image © Pol Viladoms

United States

Save this picture! Touches of Green. Image © Dustin Aksland

Brazil

Save this picture! Touches of Green. Image © Pedro Kok

Brazil

Save this picture! Touches of Green. Image © Nelson Kon

Vertical Greenery

Yearlong warm temperatures and constant humidity are key when it comes to South Asian and some South American plantscaping trends. The attention to passive ventilation and natural illumination techniques (Skylights) provides an opportunity for abundant greenery to grow in enclosed houses. These plants are necessary to mitigate the indoor temperature and purify the dusty air, with the added value of providing green recreational areas for the inhabitants. Native trees and shrubs flourish in this setting extending upwards.

Vietnam

Vietnam

Vietnam

India

Save this picture! Vertical Greenery . Image © Prasanth Mohan

Planted Grounds

Sunken interior gardens often appear in South American and South Asian homes. They promote temperature regulation and visual stimulation at a lower eye level. They can be designed in a way to separate interior spaces, creating pathways or visual barriers between each functional area of the home.

Brazil

India

Thailand

Vietnam

Save this picture! Interior Green Courtyard. Image © Minq Bui

Lush Hospitality

In this case, frequently seen in North Asian countries, potted or artificially grown greenery is added in masses in cafes, restaurants, or hotel common areas. The purpose of such curated interior landscaping is to suggest an experience to the user while also providing a certain level of privacy in public areas. However, the abundant greenery must be specifically selected as it does not receive much natural light and is regularly watered.

Japan

Save this picture! Lush Hospitality . Image © Shinya Kigure

Japan

Save this picture! Lush Hospitality . Image © Yikin Hyo

Japan

South Korea

Save this picture! Lush Hospitality . Image © Jang Mi

Interior Green Courtyard

Often found in European and South American homes, this semi-enclosed green buffer zone connects multiple areas of the house. This allows all surrounding rooms to have a view of the greenery and could be a recreational space as well. With limited sunlight and direct irrigation it requires some care, but could just as well be used to grow edible vegetation.

Spain

Save this picture! Interior Green Courtyard. Image © Mariela Apollonio

Mexico

Save this picture! Interior Green Courtyard. Image © Rafael Gamo

Spain

Save this picture! Interior Green Courtyard. Image © Alejandro Gómez Vives

Note: Certain regions are still to be added upon availability of appropriate references. Find more projects in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

