MVRDV’s Geology-Inspired Tower Begins Construction in San Francisco

Construction has begun on MVRDV’s new 23-story mixed-use tproject at Mission Rock in San Francisco. One of four buildings in a multi-phase masterplan, the tower was designed alongside work by Studio Gang, Henning Larsen, and WORKac. The Mission Rock masterplan aims to turn 28 acres into a new neighborhood for San Francisco residents and visitors. The projects are made to connect to China Basin Park.

Inspired by Californian landscapes, the Mission Rock design combines low and high-rise aspects through a "canyon-like space" that connects to the harbor. The block, called Building A, occupies a prime location, adjoining the “handshake plaza” that will greet visitors entering Mission Rock via the 3rd Street Bridge. The project includes apartments and approximately 58,000 square feet of office space with a private lobby and ground-floor retail. Roof terraces are located above, while at ground level, the building program includes retail and restaurants.

"It’s wonderful to see this project underway, as we really can’t wait to show the result of what is, for us, an exemplary project”, says MVRDV founding partner Nathalie de Vries. “In our own design we were able to incorporate several ideas that are key to MVRDV, such as mixing functions, creating a diverse collection of apartments, and adding many lively, green outdoor spaces. The project is also significant due to the innovative collaborative design process we shared with our colleagues at Studio Gang, Henning Larsen, and WORKac."

The project is part of a public-private partnership established by the San Francisco Giants, Tishman Speyer and the Port of San Francisco with the aim to develop a mixed-use waterfront neighborhood near Oracle Park. MVRDV collaborated with the San Francisco-based firm Perry Architects acting as executive architect, landscape architect GLS Landscape/Architecture, Magnusson Klemencic Associates as the structural engineer, and PAE Engineers as MEP engineer.

News via MVRDV