Beloit College Powerhouse / Studio Gang

World
© Tom Harris

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Energy Plant
Beloit, United States
  • Architects: Studio Gang
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tom Harris
  • Associate Architect:Angus Young Associates
  • Acoustic & A/V Consultant:Threshold
  • Civil Engineer::R.H. Batterman & Co.
  • ​Mechanical Engineering:dbHMS
  • Signage & Wayfinding Consultant:3st/Span
  • Athletic Facility Consultant:Hastings+Chivetta Architects
  • Lighting Consutlant:dbHMS
  • Landscape Architects:Applied Ecological Services
  • Pool Consultant:Ramaker & Associates
  • It Consultant:True North Consulting Group
  • Costs Consultant:Dharam
  • City:Beloit
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

Text description provided by the architects. Located along the Rock River, adjacent to the College’s campus and close to downtown Beloit, the Powerhouse project combines an assemblage of historic buildings that made up the Blackhawk Generating Station (constructed between 1908–1947) along with a new field house addition.

© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

The design retains architectural features and industrial equipment from the original structures while incorporating new sustainable practices and lively gathering spaces that encourage students to mix with each other and the larger Beloit community.

© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

A suspended, three-lane track runs through all portions of the building, which houses a fitness center and recreational gym, an eight-lane competition swimming pool, and the indoor turf field house, as well as spaces for conversation, collaboration, and study. Additional amenities include a coffee shop, student lounges, club rooms, a conference center, and a 164-seat auditorium.

© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris
Floor plan level 3
Floor plan level 3
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

Transforming the hundred-year-old structure presented significant challenges, especially to efficient energy use. New insulation regulates heat flow in the historic portions of the building, while the polycarbonate façade of the new field house provides advanced thermal insulation and abundant, diffuse natural light throughout the day. In addition, a radiant panel and slab system harnesses energy from the Rock River for most of the Powerhouse’s heating and cooling needs, improving comfort within the building and maintaining the highest air quality, while also minimizing total energy use.

© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris
Axo
Axo
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

A new pedestrian bridge and publicly-accessible elevator connect the Beloit College campus, which sits on a hill, with the Powerhouse and the adjacent riverside paths and parks at ground level. Forming these new links between town, gown, and river, the former power plant is now generating a more energetic and vibrant community life.

© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

Project location

Address:Beloit, WI 53511, United States

