Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Doctor House / Tan Lik Lam Architects

Doctor House / Tan Lik Lam Architects

Save this project
Doctor House / Tan Lik Lam Architects

© KIE© KIE© KIE© KIE+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Tan Lik Lam Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  163
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Toto, Fumira, Javastone, Rapindo, Trimble Navigation
  • Project Architect :Agus Ekoprasetyo, Romi Aprianda
  • Junior Architect :Made Nuradi Kerta
  • Assistant Architect :Maman Lesmana
  • Clients:Franky Supriady
  • Contractor :Anton Santoso
  • Structure Consultant :Hermanto Subagijo
  • City:Bandung
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a dense urban neighborhood near downtown Bandung, Indonesia, the house’s main road is a 2.8-meter wide alley, which can only accommodate one small car at a time. Thus, we tried to make the layout as compact as possible in order to encompass setbacks, openings, and courtyard for passive cooling on a 186-square meter lot. The client is a pediatrician who grew up in the neighborhood and now lives with his wife and their only son.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

The main idea is to design a simple C-shaped layout around the green void. We put transition spaces on the longer west edge while maximize the rest of the spaces by foregoing extra rooms to maintain good airflow and natural light through east site courtyard. Services area and public uses such as the living and dining room are set on the ground floor. The upper floor contains private area where master and second bedrooms are at the back and front volumes respectively. A study room that doubles as a family room and library occupies the space in between.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Each bedroom is designed with small terrace that provide overhangs for the opening directed to the green space as the core of the house. To maintain privacy, we limited the façade to opaque and translucent elements that is balanced by the open interiors. The building’s composition hails attention with the boxy façade and the extended red beam, which complete the house silhouette where the voids are located.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tan Lik Lam Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Doctor House / Tan Lik Lam Architects" 26 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957666/doctor-house-tan-lik-lam-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream