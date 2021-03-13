Rudayla House / Minimal Studio

+ 26

Lodging • Spain Interior Designers: Minimal Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3229 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Art Sánchez

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Delta Light ICONICO Adobe Systems Incorporated , Buster + Punch , CJC , Jeff Mercury , Minimal Studio , Minimal windows , Porcelanosa Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. This project is in a special location, in a defile on the magical island of Ibiza. Its volume is fully adaptive to the geometry of the terrain, as well as its wall covering and exterior finishes.

Its interior stands out for its neatness and delicacy, with continuous wall covering, giving its interior a monolithic appearance, which highlights the rest of the interior elements that make it up.

The influence of natural light and the lighting projection of this house, give different skins to the same room, advancing in a smooth and pure manner with natural light, until reaching extreme color chromatics, changing the character and appearance of the house at its whim.

Its influence and reflection in the monolithic of its interior, make up a game of shadows that generate a unique and unrepeatable projection. An ode of light.