Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Warot Building / B-ILD

Warot Building / B-ILD

Save this project
Warot Building / B-ILD

© Jeroen Verrecht© Jeroen Verrecht© Jeroen Verrecht© Jeroen Verrecht+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Architecture, Community
Herent, Belgium
  • Architects: B-ILD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  855
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jeroen Verrecht
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: HUFCOR, Wienerberger, Buro Modern, Multiline, Roeben
  • Project Leader:Raf Geysen
  • Lead Contractor:Algemene bouwwerken Schoofs
  • Structural Engineering:UTIL
  • Building Physics:STir
  • Sustainability:STir
  • Acoustics:STir
  • Services Engineering:STir
  • City:Herent
  • Country:Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

Text description provided by the architects. Warot Building is the latest addition to the public facilities of the village of Winksele. It hosts a wide range of activities in a carefully designed multifunctional hall. The building is situated on an existing sports campus that is surrounded by rural landscape and public facilities. The large bay window and the covered outdoor space activate the adjoining fields for play.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht
Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

The intervention is made up of a new building and a playing field, separated by a brook which will soon be crossed by a new bridge by UTIL. The bridge is positioned in such a way that it creates a new, soft connection between the existing sports facilities and the local school, child care, and youth centre across the brook. A large bay window with a single fold emphasises the new connection with the village and offers it a welcoming facade.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

Warot Building is designed as a space for a variety of activities ranging from children's activities, card games to yoga classes. The symmetrical floor plan follows a structure of six parallel beams, generating spaces that can be interconnected or partitioned through the use of folding walls. These rooms are serviced by a wide corridor that hosts circulation, storage, and technical spaces. The interior space can be extended to the covered outdoor space by large sliding doors.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

With these few tools, the multipurpose hall offers the village an open infrastructure where partitions can be moved and circulations multiplied to accommodate a wide array of activities. This open-endedness hasattracted many new unexpected users to the project since it opened (e.g. a covid-19-facility). More space for less budget” became the priority; it was decided to strategically invest the available funds where the most impact would be had: in the spatiality, adaptability, and the structure.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Common materials were chosen for their simplicity, ease of construction, durability, and ease of maintenance while assuring a low ecological impact.  Sand-coloured brick, brown concrete flooring, steel, and metal ceilings are brought together through sensitive detailing to elevate their utilitarian nature.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

The clear and symmetrical plan ensures that the cost of the structure is reduced. The steel beams of the roof structure support a steel perforated corrugated sheet. The choice to perforate this structural sheet and keep it exposed ensures the acoustic quality inside the building while avoiding the cost of expensive acoustic finishing.

Interior walls, made up of non-loadbearing partitions and folding walls, assure future adaptability as the village’s needs evolve. This project aims to achieve a truly sustainable impact on the community for the long term. This implied increasing the complexity of the task by involving as many local actors as possible and seeking to do the most with the limited means available. The emphasis on adaptability makes the project truly sustainable, assuring the building will remain meaningful for generations to come.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:3020 Herent, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
B-ILD
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityBelgium
Cite: "Warot Building / B-ILD" 26 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957634/warot-building-b-ild> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream