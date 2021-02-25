Rendezvous House / CLB Architects

+ 30

Architecture : Sam Ankeny

Interior Design : Maria James, Cynthia Tibbitts, Jen Mei

General Contractor: Capstone Construction & Management Inc.

Structural Engineer: KL&A Inc.

Mechanical Engineer: Energy 1

Landscape Architect And Civil Engineer: Agrostis

Geotechnical Engineer: Jorgensen Engineering

City: Teton Village

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Stunning views and prime access to the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort made Shooting Star Golf and Ski Community an ideal location for an elegant mountain home. This 5-bedroom, 7,000 square foot home showcases idyllic views of the resort, the Teton mountain range, and Sheep Mountain. The Texas-based residents with long-standing ties to Jackson sought a space to provide access to world-class skiing both at the resort and in the backcountry. The Teton Village home embraces the outdoor lifestyle that Jackson Hole offers and promotes this throughout the home.

Upon entering the Rendezvous residence, guests are immediately greeted with a dramatic view of Rendezvous Mountain. The main gable's central axis is aligned directly to the summit of the Jackson Hole Aerial Tram to provide an impactful entry. The home consists of three primary gables, which ascend from a one-story master wing to a one-and-a-half-story living space to a two-story guest wing that houses the garage.

The primary volumes are clad in charcoal quartzite stone with clear cedar accents and are connected by lower flat roof forms clad in patinated copper panels to create a clear architectural separation between the forms. The strong gable forms satisfy the design guidelines of the subdivision. Exaggerated overhangs further emphasize the gable roof forms and create protection from the elements. The roof forms are tapered to provide plentiful light and maintain a thin profile. Minimalistic truss structures and sleek floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed views.

The main gable of the home encompasses the entertainment hub, a seamless transition between kitchen, dining, and living spaces. This transition is emphasized by continuous walnut flooring, stained wood ceilings, and patinated copper paneling on the fireplace and kitchen hood, two primary focal elements linking the rooms. These materials were selected for the warmth and the quality of reflected light to create a comfortable family gathering space. The layout and variety of larger open spaces and smaller intimate spaces allow for entertaining family and friends. Continuous stone walls extend from the living room through a full-height glass wall to the outdoor patio space, seamlessly connecting the indoor-outdoor areas. Additionally, a screened porch extends from the kitchen to provide an ideal outdoor dining opportunity with radiant heaters to extend the outdoor dining season.

CLB’s interior design team used layered materials, soft lighting, and curved material edges to provide a feminine sentiment throughout the home, reflecting the aesthetic of the predominantly female family. In the study, a custom topographical wallpaper gives a new perspective of the mountains in the adjacent window. This spot provides an awe-inspiring view of the Teton Mountain Range, perfect for scouting backcountry skiing. Throughout the home, interior and architectural elements come together to support a balance between avid outdoor recreation and elegant entertainment.