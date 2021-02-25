Kura Kura Badminton Courts / IBUKU + Studio Jencquel

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The initial concept to build Kura Kura started with Studio Jencquel as part of a larger real estate endeavor that they had developed (Rumah Hujan Estate). The studio had some spare land that was close to the street, and unused for “rooms”. They saw the opportunity to build something that would also create a barrier or buffer between the street and the guest living areas of the property.

The land was too small for a tennis court, so Maximillian Jencquel decided to create a badminton court. It is a national sport in Indonesia and all kids learn how to play it in school as there is a very competitive professional level in the country. Having never practices the sport himself, he started to research, and understand the constraints that are needed for a professional court.

Among them was the shape of the building in relation to the flight of the shuttle cock. The trajectory is parabolic and needs a minimum height clearance of 9m, which is quite high. Maximillian Jencquel didn’t want a building that would stand out in the neighborhood like a tall box, so caressing the shape of the trajectory of the shuttle cock flight seemed to be the obvious choice. This meant the building would have bold curves.

Though many materials can be considered for building such a shape, the obvious choice for budget, time, and geographical location, was to use bamboo. Elora Hardy from Ibuku, a good friend of the studio was therefore approached to design a structure following these requirements. This is when IBUKU team came up with the main form.

The two offices collaborated on the choice of bamboo, the idea being to contrast the black and blond bamboo. While IBUKU designed the structure, Studio Jencquel was involved in the decision making process including extending the roof lines to almost touch the ground and stop dominant winds from entering the building while still maintaining the needed air circulation which allows heat to exit the building.