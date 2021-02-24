Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. VHRS Family Vacation House / Broides architects

VHRS Family Vacation House / Broides architects

Save this project
VHRS Family Vacation House / Broides architects

© Amit Geron© Amit Geron© Amit Geron© Amit Geron+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Israel
  • Lead Architects:Hila Broides, Ran Broides
  • Supervision:Ofer Borer
  • Contractor :Yaron Tibet
  • Landscape:Mohr Avidan
  • Lighting Design:Orly Avron Alkabes
  • Electricity:Boaz Wasserman, Gal Rahum
  • Plumbing:Eithan Elmasy, Yair Ben Menashe
  • Air Condition:Mizug Plus
  • Construction:Sayag Mizrahy Engineers
  • Country:Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. The two-level house is situated at the center of the lot, in a manner that each level enjoys a spacious yard. A decorative pool reveals a waterfall façade towards the entrance of the lot and is surrounded by an access ramp leading to the upper level of the house. The house entrance experience is accompanied by the murmur of water and the shadows of a Weeping Willow tree growing up from the pool. The entrance outdoor foyer functions as a front porch that overlooks the front garden and towards a patio that connects between both levels of the house and allows views between its various parts. An impressive staircase made of iron and wood is situated alongside the patio.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Four master bedrooms are located on the upper level of the house. Each two bedrooms have a private foyer separated by a frosted glazed acid glass sliding door. At the center of the floor a family seating area enjoys a balcony overlooking the backyard and the pool at the lower level.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

At the lower level the stairs lead towards a living room where a fireplace hangs from the ceiling and its chimney heating the family room located on the level above. At the other wing of this level a spacious kitchen and a dining area are located one next to each other. Behind them, a rear service area was hidden. The living room and kitchen embrace a roofed outdoor sitting area with a fireplace and a dining area.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

A fifteen-meter-long swimming pool at the backyard can be fully shaded by a dynamic horizontal and vertical canopy. Access is available directly from the courtyard to the service area, featuring the changing rooms and toilets for pool users, without the need to pass through the house. An access ramp gaps between the entrance level to the hospitality and swimming pool level. The patio is reviled from the center of the ramp and provides a glimpse towards the various levels of the house.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The house’s layout is geometrically simple and resembles two white plaster cubes which are separated by the center patio. The main wall of the entrance was covered with an unrefined stone collection in shades of grayish sand and is illuminated by a skylight which emphasizes and enhances the three-dimensional depth of the material. The covering continues additional walls of the house, between the large windows, and penetrates the interior space of the main living room. The living level is covered by parquet floor, and the hospitality level and the outdoor areas are paved with Bluestone tiles. The interior walls are white as a gallery like background for the various works of art.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Broides architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIsrael
Cite: "VHRS Family Vacation House / Broides architects" 24 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957533/vhrs-family-vacation-house-broides-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream