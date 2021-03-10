Library of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Shenzhen Campus / Wang Weijen Architecture

+ 34

Lead Architect: Weijen Wang

Design Team: Jing Xie, Li Feng, Haoran Wang, Chang Su, Yi Tian, Shuqing Li

Local Architectural Team: CNADRI

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Save this picture! campus night view. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The library design for the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Shenzhen Campus reconsiders the typical university library in China by breaking the six-story volume into two three-story C-shape volumes, stacked and re-oriented to connects with the adjacent landscape.

Save this picture! reading room exterior. Image © Chao Zhang

The library building extends the campus’s green mall into its atrium, creating a direct visual connection between the campus and the hill behind the building.

Save this picture! library, student center and landscape. Image © Chao Zhang

The library’s six-story atrium is surrounded by bookshelves and filled with reflected natural daylight. The atrium space extends vertically through the building and laterally connects different reading and study spaces.

The horizontal volumes capture the surrounding landscape into the building, bringing a sense of naturalness into the densely packed shelving areas.

Save this picture! atrium and walkways. Image © Chao Zhang

The skylights filter natural daylight into the center of the library, creating a warm and reader-friendly environment for reading and study.

Save this picture! reading room and skylight. Image © Wade Zimmerman

From the exterior, the library building extends to connect with the adjacent student center, teaching complex and sunken garden, creating a learning hub for knowledge exchange among students.

Save this picture! Reading room. Image Courtesy of Wang Weijen Architecture

The use of material integrates local brick-laying techniques and with a glazing-aluminum curtainwall system. The exterior curvatures of the library building are designed in relation to the turning-and-meandering experience inside, creating a sense of discovery between the built and the natural, and between the vertical and the horizontal.