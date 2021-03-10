Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. Library of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Shenzhen Campus / Wang Weijen Architecture

Library of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Shenzhen Campus / Wang Weijen Architecture

Save this project
Library of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Shenzhen Campus / Wang Weijen Architecture

entrance. Image © Chao Zhangatrium and walkways. Image © Chao Zhanglibrary, student center and landscape. Image © Chao Zhangatrium. Image © Chao Zhang+ 34

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Library, University
Shenzhen, China
  • Lead Architect:Weijen Wang
  • Design Team:Jing Xie, Li Feng, Haoran Wang, Chang Su, Yi Tian, Shuqing Li
  • Local Architectural Team:CNADRI
  • City:Shenzhen
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
campus night view. Image © Chao Zhang
campus night view. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The library design for the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Shenzhen Campus reconsiders the typical university library in China by breaking the six-story volume into two three-story C-shape volumes, stacked and re-oriented to connects with the adjacent landscape.

Save this picture!
reading room exterior. Image © Chao Zhang
reading room exterior. Image © Chao Zhang

The library building extends the campus’s green mall into its atrium, creating a direct visual connection between the campus and the hill behind the building.

Save this picture!
library, student center and landscape. Image © Chao Zhang
library, student center and landscape. Image © Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
Study model
Study model
Save this picture!
day view. Image © Wade Zimmerman
day view. Image © Wade Zimmerman

The library’s six-story atrium is surrounded by bookshelves and filled with reflected natural daylight. The atrium space extends vertically through the building and laterally connects different reading and study spaces.

Save this picture!
entrance. Image © Chao Zhang
entrance. Image © Chao Zhang

The horizontal volumes capture the surrounding landscape into the building, bringing a sense of naturalness into the densely packed shelving areas.

Save this picture!
atrium and walkways. Image © Chao Zhang
atrium and walkways. Image © Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
atrium. Image © Wade Zimmerman
atrium. Image © Wade Zimmerman

The skylights filter natural daylight into the center of the library, creating a warm and reader-friendly environment for reading and study.

Save this picture!
atrium. Image © Wade Zimmerman
atrium. Image © Wade Zimmerman
Save this picture!
Shelving diagram
Shelving diagram
Save this picture!
reading room and skylight. Image © Wade Zimmerman
reading room and skylight. Image © Wade Zimmerman

From the exterior, the library building extends to connect with the adjacent student center, teaching complex and sunken garden, creating a learning hub for knowledge exchange among students.

Save this picture!
atrium skylight. Image © Chao Zhang
atrium skylight. Image © Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
Reading room. Image Courtesy of Wang Weijen Architecture
Reading room. Image Courtesy of Wang Weijen Architecture

The use of material integrates local brick-laying techniques and with a glazing-aluminum curtainwall system. The exterior curvatures of the library building are designed in relation to the turning-and-meandering experience inside, creating a sense of discovery between the built and the natural, and between the vertical and the horizontal.

Save this picture!
library and campus walkway. Image © Wade Zimmerman
library and campus walkway. Image © Wade Zimmerman
Save this picture!
campus. Image © Chao Zhang
campus. Image © Chao Zhang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shenzhen, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Wang Weijen Architecture
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityChina
Cite: "Library of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Shenzhen Campus / Wang Weijen Architecture" 10 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957527/library-of-the-chinese-university-of-hong-kongs-shenzhen-campus-wang-weijen-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

main entrance. Image © Chao Zhang

香港中文大学深圳校区图书馆 / 王维仁建筑设计研究室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream