Jorge B. Griffa Athletes Building / Taller de Arquitectura La Fundación

Lead Architects: María Eugenia Bielsa, Alejandra García, Gabriel Fraire, Juan Ignacio Munuce, Pedro Soria

Design Team: María Eugenia Bielsa, Pablo Boffelli, Alejandra García, Gabriel Fraire, Juan Ignacio Munuce, Soledad Loyola, Pedro Soria

Clients: Club Atletico Newell´s Old Boys

Consultants: Miguel Anteza, Juan Carlos Rosado, Marcelo Soboleosky, Mariana Telleria, Martín Torne, Lelio Triulzi, Mariana Vallejos, Jorge Vázquez, Germán Rodríguez Labarre

City: Rosario

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The project of the Athlete Service Building C.A.N.O.B. Jorge B. Griffa is developed in 2230 m2, of which 270 m2 are partially covered, with a free ground floor, four floors, and a terrace.

The project, built on the Bella Vista property and completed in 2016, began to be developed at the Taller de Architectura la Fundación in August 2012. At this stage, about fifty projects related to the commission were analysed, making it possible to build a program of needs that would account for the forms of organisation, functional, dimensional and spatial relationships of the building. This consists of nine items, in which the types of functions have been grouped in the following way:

General Spaces

These spaces are in charge of solving the main access, both for users of the building as well as for possible visitors. This is the most "public" area, here the control point and the concierge are located, acting as organizers and filters, giving access to the waiting room.

Management Spaces

These spaces are intended to house the activities that guarantee the proper functioning of the building, such as the organizing of staff activities, purchases, organization of possible events and assistance to the demands of the campus. They are proposed in direct relation to the main entrance hall, through the concierge.

Service Spaces

This is the area of internal logistics. These spaces compromise everything from the kitchen to the conservation and storage areas. This area has an exclusive and independent access that guarantees an optimal relationship with the outside world, both for the entry of goods and supplies as well as for the exit of household goods and waste.

Internal Personnel Spaces

This is the area conceived to meet the specific needs of employees. Changing rooms, bathrooms and a break room for resting. The Internal Personnel Spaces have a direct connection to the Service Spaces, forming a single block.

Infrastructure Spaces

These spaces are in charge of resolving the arrival and distribution of energy supplies, as well as the provision of water, thermal conditioning and sanitation. Special care has been taken in the design of these spaces to obtain simple and efficient routes, at the same time as allowing their simple access and maintenance.

Leisure, Planning and Training Spaces

These spaces are the sites of the collective activities of the professional staff and the coaching staff. They are spaces for leisure but also for planning and preparation of the competition. They are proposed to establish a frank relationship with two areas of the building, on the one hand, with the rooms and, on the other, with the Sports Management Space. The area includes a dining room-bar, a games room, a living room and a multipurpose and video room.

Sports Management Spaces

This area is dedicated to facilitating the proper development of the sports planning tasks of the coach of the first team and his body of collaborators. The individual and collective offices are grouped here, equipped with their own services. Furthermore, the coach's office is in direct relation to his room.

Exclusive Spaces for the Teams and the Technical Staff

This is the area of the rooms of the teams and the coaching staff. It is related to privacy, rest, as well as possible individual isolation. The rooms have restricted access, based on differentiated circulations. The general typology of these rooms consists of a private bathroom, storage spaces, and a desk.

External Accessibility Spaces

The accessibility characteristics of the property generated the need to provide a massive access for motorized vehicles, especially private cars, but also medium-sized trucks that assist the logistics necessary for the operation of the building, as well as the groups in charge of transporting the professional staff.

Landscaping and Outdoor Meeting Space

These are the green spaces of the property. Three areas with different functions were projected: a green sector, linked to the parking lot, where a water repository was artificially created to avoid the saturation of rainwater on the premises. A game and meeting area (where, two ping-pong tables, a bocce court, benches and minigolf were installed). And, finally, a more playful and/or contemplative green area.