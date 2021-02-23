GINLEE Studio Store / Wynk Collaborative

-
Architects: Wynk Collaborative
- Area: 600 ft²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Jovian Lim
-
Manufacturers: Hafary, Nippon Paint, Case Furniture, EDL, Futar
- Lead Architect:Leong Hon Kit
- Design Team:Si Jian Xin, Zaylee Tan
- Main Contractor:JustBuild
- Country:Singapore
Text description provided by the architects. The GINLEE Studio store is designed to be a quiet respite from the city, with soft lines and a palette of off whites, pebble-wash, and accents of wood and stainless steel. An inviting “outdoor” courtyard with lush greenery, bathed in a diffused white glow, forms the focal point of the store, drawing the eye of the visitor inwards as she enters.
A workshop table, composed of abstract volumes is situated on one side of the store, facing a sinuous wall overhanging the folded clothing rails on the other. Known for their pleated garments, the store not only sells their ready to wear collection, but also offers a first-of-its-kind pleated-to-order service for a selected range of products, with the aim to reduce wastage by only producing items upon request, thereby minimizing surplus stock at the end of a season.
A customer may select the color and size of a certain product which is then hand pleated and finished on site using the built-in steamer, with the finished product ready to collect within a short time. The customer is encouraged to stand counter-side to observe the pleating process, or sit down at the courtyard area to enjoy the greenery while waiting for the requested product to be finished.