Morpholio Launches Smart Hatch, Propelling the Trace App into a New Era of Digital Hand Drawing

Morpholio has just released “Smart Hatch”, a new addition featured in its Trace app, famous for sketching and drafting, as well as storing and organizing ideas by layers. Making drawing details, elevations, plans, and sections by hand way easier, Smart Hatch calculates the areas for the user and fills his drawings with the sketch style hatch he desires.

“Hatch work has and will always play a vital role in the way creatives communicate”. Propelling the hatch experience into a new era of digital hand drawings, Morpholio launched “Smart Hatch,” the latest addition to the “Smart Fill” feature in the Trace application. The new tool allows architects to hand sketch intelligent details, plans, and sections effortlessly, filling drawings with sketch-style hatches. For the initial takeoff, current hatches include line and crosshatches, dot hatches, material patterns, etc. Soon enough, Morpholio will allow users to import their own custom hatch patterns.

Drawing is the language of architects as they transform ideas into reality. As we all wrestle with the importance of a paperless future balanced against the architect's need to hand draw, we seek smarter solutions through technology. Now, with tools like the Apple Pencil, iPad Pro, and “Smart Hatch” any architect can generate beautiful, legible drawings and details that are shaped by imagination and the free flow of ideas from mind to hand. -- Morpholio.

Morpholio, founded by four architects who wanted smarter mobile tools for all phases of the design process, has made this new addition easy to use. Simply when sketching, with any drawing or over any background image, move the “Smart Hatch” target to the region you want to fill. Moreover, users can also set the drawings to scale if they want that area calculated. Drawings will not only preview a hatch, but users can also adjust the hatch tolerance, scale, color, and opacity.

Where to use Smart Hatch:

Details: Hatch specific materials in your details and sections like steel, wood, concrete, sand, etc.

Elevations: Hatch facades, walls, and interior surfaces with panels, shingles, modules and other creative textures.

Plans: Hatch floor plans, site plans, or unit plans with multiple flooring, materials, and textures.

Shading: depth, shade, and shadow.