We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Portugal
  5. Refurbishment of 3 Buildings in Almada Street / figueiredo+pena arquitetos

Refurbishment of 3 Buildings in Almada Street / figueiredo+pena arquitetos

Save this project
Refurbishment of 3 Buildings in Almada Street / figueiredo+pena arquitetos

© Frederico Martinho© Frederico Martinho© Frederico Martinho© Frederico Martinho+ 54

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Housing
Porto, Portugal
  • Project Manager:Filipe Madeira
  • Collaborator:Marisa Oliveira, João Cunha, Margaux Ruiz
  • City:Porto
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Frederico Martinho
© Frederico Martinho

Text description provided by the architects. This housing project refurbishes three buildings located in a long narrow plot that connects two streets of Porto's 18'th century urban fabric.

Save this picture!
© Frederico Martinho
© Frederico Martinho
Save this picture!
ALM+ALF+GAR - Plans
ALM+ALF+GAR - Plans
Save this picture!
© Frederico Martinho
© Frederico Martinho

The building giving onto Rua do Almada was a typical 19th century Oporto bourgeois house. The project extended the building backwards, aligning the rear façade with the neighbouring houses. The new rear façade, in which granite is replaced with sand-blasted concrete, replicates the typical form of this type of building. The building now houses four duplex apartments. The interior woodwork, plaster paintings and ceiling motifs were preserved and all new elements were carefully designed to fit the original style. Despite some water damage, as well as scars caused by contemporary infrastructure requirements, the faux marble paintings in the original staircase were preserved and the damaged areas filled with a subtly coloured stucco.

Save this picture!
© Frederico Martinho
© Frederico Martinho

The building in the middle of the plot is testimony to the industrial activity that used to occur in inner city blocks. The design approach respected that history: the three storeys have a similar layout, with a single room, a staircase and a bathroom. The building can be used as a house, but also as an office or a studio. 

Save this picture!
© Frederico Martinho
© Frederico Martinho
Save this picture!
Plan ALM - Section
Plan ALM - Section
Save this picture!
© Frederico Martinho
© Frederico Martinho

The materials used reflect the specificity of the building: the volume is wrapped in corrugated steel sheets; on the inside, the structure, equipment and solid concrete blocks are left visible, contrasting with the polished terrazzo and wood floors.

Save this picture!
© Frederico Martinho
© Frederico Martinho

A very narrow house giving onto Rua Alferes Malheiro was a ruin that had to be rebuilt. As with the Almada building, traditional construction techniques were used to ensure compatibility with the existing stone walls. 

Save this picture!
© Frederico Martinho
© Frederico Martinho

Some of the wood structure remains visible, giving character to the space; larger windows were inserted into the rear façade, made in bush-hammered concrete that blends with the granite walls around its private garden; a sculptural staircase, placed in the darker part of the plot, connects the 4 storeys which are less than 3m wide.

Save this picture!
© Frederico Martinho
© Frederico Martinho

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rua do Almada 195, 4000-407 Porto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
figueiredo+pena arquitetos
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPortugal
Cite: "Refurbishment of 3 Buildings in Almada Street / figueiredo+pena arquitetos" [Reabilitação de três casas na Rua do Almada / figueiredo+pena arquitetos] 21 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957457/refurbishment-of-3-buildings-in-almada-street-figueiredo-plus-pena-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream