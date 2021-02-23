Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Luxembourg
  5. Hotel Graace / Christian Bauer et Associés Architectes

Hotel Graace / Christian Bauer et Associés Architectes

Save this project
Hotel Graace / Christian Bauer et Associés Architectes

© Patty Neu© Patty Neu© Patty Neu© Patty Neu+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Luxembourg
  • Design Team:Christian Bauer, Louis Edmond Nicolas, Sascha Reinert
  • Desing And Construction :Steve Krack
  • Technical Partnership:Goblet Lavandier & Associés Ingénieurs-Conseils SA, Goblet Lavandier & Associés Ingénieurs-Conseils SA
  • Country:Luxembourg
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Patty Neu
© Patty Neu

“Stepping through the dark gates, an atmosphere of green calm embraces you, gently disconnecting you from the rush and noise of the city.” The owners' intention of Hotel Graace is thrilling. Staged on an old factory site within an urban perimeter block the twenty-eight modular hotel rooms are linked together by a unique open space.  Set underneath the ancient steel-work construction, the hotel presents itself with lots of green outdoor spaces. In addition to the small courtyard in between the two wings, common areas on the first floor lead up to the fully green roof terraces. 

Save this picture!
© Patty Neu
© Patty Neu

The rooms have followed along the designing process, to become minimalistic, well-appointed wooden boxes with their cozy, warm atmosphere. The separation of the living and sleeping area creates a clear detachment of private and semi-public space, which is also visible in the organisation of the outdoor spaces. Small terraces on the backside provide a private retreat in contrast to the commonly used open corridor.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Located in a popular and central part of Luxembourg which is home to a young, cosmopolitan community, Hotel Graace is surrounded by colourful houses and small streets. The old factory hall was constructed in the 1950’ies in a basic and functional way, optimizing the space for the most necessary: Work and production.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

These basic intentions did not change much. After cleaning out the existing hall and leaving just the steel-frames behind, the old skeleton started to finally breathe new life. The aim was again, the most efficient and functional use of the newly won space - but this time with an appearing aesthetics. Changing the work-noise of the old metalworking business into the peace of a green backyard adds not only a lot of value for the hotel-guests but upgrades the whole area.

Save this picture!
© Patty Neu
© Patty Neu

The structural system of the new hotel follows the basic guidelines of a box - in a box - in a box. Leaving only the exterior walls and steel structure of the existing factory building standing, given the freedom to work with a detached inner composition. This new structure was chosen as concrete frame construction, which creates a new scale and allows to work with modular-like hotel rooms.  The concrete skeleton consists of two wings that are facing each other. Each wing has two floors, providing space for in total of 14 hotel rooms, as well as common areas. The 28 rooms, each one in itself isolated and fully equipped fill out the grid made of concrete.

Save this picture!
© Patty Neu
© Patty Neu
Save this picture!
© Patty Neu
© Patty Neu

All chosen materials are basic: Concrete, brick, wood, and glass define the whole new scenery on the existing stage of the steelwork factory.  While the concrete and stone act as the supporting materials, the wooden elements add a warm and cozy atmosphere to the hotel rooms. The glass bricks emphasize the old factory location and transfer the whole look in industrial-chic. 

Save this picture!
© Patty Neu
© Patty Neu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Luxembourg

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Christian Bauer et Associés Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsLuxembourg
Cite: "Hotel Graace / Christian Bauer et Associés Architectes" 23 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957445/hotel-graace-christian-bauer-et-associes-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream