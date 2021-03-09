Tired of Planning Complicated Hot Water Systems That Don't Last?

Case Study: Grand Hyatt Vail

Nestled at the base of Vail Mountain, along the banks of Gore Creek, Grand Hyatt Vail is located in the heart of Vail Valley within the Cascade Village neighborhood. The hotel features bold, vibrant architecture inspired by its scenic locale, as well as welcoming service with exclusive amenities ideal for both leisure travelers and conference attendees alike. When they were due for repairs to their current water heating system, Grand Hyatt Vail knew they needed a solution that could be implemented quickly, plus handle the hotel’s demand for years to come. Grand Hyatt Vail turned to Intellihot for tankless water heating reliability, cost savings, and cutting OPEX, and ended up saving on both upfront and installation costs.

"Remote access to the Intellihot units is a game-changer. The units’ sleek design creates significant newfound space within our central plant." -Dan Johnson, Grand Hyatt Vail General Manager

"From the day the Intellihot units were on the truck heading to Colorado, PSI received all the support we could possibly ask for. Installation went remarkably smooth. The availability of factory reps as well as factory engineers was great. We received drawings, had all of our questions answered promptly and with great detail. PSI will continue using the Intellihot product." -Brandon Content, Installing Contractor, Plumbing Systems Inc.

Hot Water Heating Solutions Should be Easy

Plan a system that is simple to size, install, and maintain, and is reliable with 24/7 monitoring. As robust as diesel engines, Intellihot systems are built for decades of like-new operation. Maintenance-free heat exchangers and systems that deliver industrial water capacities without risk of single-point failure show the system's reliability. The telliSize mobile app can even size projects on the go. Enter the parameters for your project and the app delivers sizing suggestions and a piping diagram. It's a fast, easy way to ensure your water heating system correctly fits your space and budget. Intellihot’s technology gets up and running quickly and costs less in monthly operations over time. With all the power of alternative systems at a fraction of the size, this design makes space-hogging boilers and storage tanks obsolete.