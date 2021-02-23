Submit a Project Advertise
TAP Space / Sawadeesign Studio

TAP Space / Sawadeesign Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: Sawadeesign Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Jotun, Hoa Phat, Inox, Mai Hong, Opple, Thai Chau, Trimble Navigation, Vĩnh Tường
  • Lead Architects:Doan Si Nguyen, Nguyen Khanh Long
  • Architecture Firm:SAWADEESIGN
  • Country:Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. TAP is a creative handicraft brand in Saigon, Vietnam. After four years of establishment and development, this brand has set up not only a decent space to display their stunning products to customers but also a concept store to introduce some other outstanding local brands.

TAP is one of the most proactive pioneer that making effort to enhance the inner power of Vietnam local brand community. The existing site is an old house with a small yard with a total area of ​​about 80m2.

We approach the project by shaping the main traffic flow throughout the display area. The product experience journey will be guided in a maze with the beginning at the entrance and the end point is a yard covered with white sand.

We are not allowed to interfere with existing floors and walls so lightweight structures and unburnt tile flooring placed directly on the existing floor is the solution of choice. Sawadeesign desires to bring a simple, light and coarse experience space in this project.

Project location

Address:District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

About this office
Sawadeesign Studio
Office

