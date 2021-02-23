Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Villa City / Story Architecture

Villa City / Story Architecture

Villa City / Story Architecture
© Minq Bui
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Story Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  117
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Minq Bui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dulux, Toto, Rita Vo
  • Interior:KT Décor
  • Architects:Story Architecture
  • City:Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country:Vietnam
© Minq Bui
Text description provided by the architects. When we took on a project to design it, there was an outbreak of the Corona virus. Closed schools and entertainment spaces enforced social isolation. Housing spaces are starting to take on the task of serving people more, with more difficulty than narrow residential spaces located inside big cities. We put the issue of priority space for young children, the space to relax is also more interested.

© Minq Bui
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Minq Bui
Villa City Project is located in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. House for husband and wife and 2 sons. With an area of ​​117m2 and a limited investment budget, we consider to organize a reasonable living, working, resting space and relieve the inhibitory mentality when being restricted from leaving the house when the situation can have long-term social isolation.

© Minq Bui
The narrowing of the living room, eliminating bedrooms, making bunk beds for the children to share a room leads to plenty of space to plant trees, swimming pools and tree houses for the babies to play. Helps to release energy for babies.

© Minq Bui
Section
Section
© Minq Bui
The children's bedroom and parent bedroom have connecting doors, and connected to the balcony to create a connected space long enough for the children to run comfortably, the bedroom is designed with a large glass wall overlooking the greenery and Get natural light from the floor pockets to make the bedroom airy, freeing the vision.

© Minq Bui
