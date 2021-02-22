Arthaus, KPF’s First Residential Tower in Philadelphia, Tops Out

Arthaus, Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates' first residential tower in Philadelphia has just topped out. The 47-story development with 108 residences, slated for occupancy in early 2022, is located along the famed Avenue of the Arts directly across the street from the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

Designed completely by KPF and developed by Dranoff Properties, Arthaus will become a “major addition to the city skyline, marking the Arts District from afar”, according to Eugene Kohn, KPF Chairman. In fact, the 47-story residential tower that broke ground a year and a half ago is inspired by its context, with a glass façade, vertical expression, and an orthogonal massing of four bundled rectangular volumes. Materials at the base recall the same language as the neighborhood.

Anchoring its location on Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts, Arthaus is crafted both from the inside out and the outside in. In fact, in plan, the units are organized in a pinwheel shape around a central core, allowing each residence to occupy a corner of the building. The tower’s broad spans and well-integrated structure enabled more freedom with unit layouts, creating large, open-plan living spaces that incorporate kitchen, dining, and living areas. In addition, large windows flood apartments with natural light. “On the upper floors, the interlocking boxes of Arthaus’ massing rise to different heights, providing larger outdoor terraces for penthouse units while creating a distinctive tower top on the Philadelphia skyline”.

Part of KPF’s several iconic projects in the city across a range of types, Arthaus features more than 36,000 square feet of amenities, also designed by the firm. Moreover, the project takes on an indoor pool and a fitness center overlooking the Kimmel Center, a tranquil library, board room, club room, dining salon, café with demonstration kitchen, and kids’ playroom. The ground floor incorporates more than 4,200 square feet of restaurant space.

News via: Kohn Pedersen Fox