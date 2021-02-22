50 Hudson Yards by Foster + Partners Tops Out

The 50 Hudson Yards skyscraper by Foster + Partners has topped out in New York. As one of the largest office buildings in the city, the project has become the fourth-biggest office tower by square footage. The 58-story office tower includes very large floor plates for up to 500 employees on each floor. The tower is the latest in a series of projects rounding out the Hudson Yards on the western edge of Manhattan.

Nigel Dancey, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners: “50 Hudson Yards is envisaged as a vertical campus in the heart of Manhattan that is eminently readable at city scale with three distinct blocks stacked one above the other. It aspires to define the workplace of the future, bringing to the fore the practice’s values of innovation and creativity by producing a working environment that seeks to fulfil the needs and expectations of a demanding workforce.”

The building occupies an entire city block and is divided vertically into three sections. It steps back to create two terrace levels on the upper floors, growing from the city’s urban grid, while the building’s primary structure has been pushed to the edges to create large-span flexible floorplates. Developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group, the 2.9 million-square-foot structure completes phase one of the Hudson Yards mega-development.

James Barnes, Senior Partner, Foster + Partners, added: “50 Hudson Yards has everything – easy access to public transport, flexible floorplates, and above all it is located in an exciting, vibrant new district that is an exemplar of a new neighborhood for the next generation. We are incredibly proud to be part of this pioneering vision, creating high-quality contemporary workspaces in the heart of New York. We look forward to the next stages of construction with great anticipation."

News via Foster + Partners