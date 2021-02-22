Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Conde / depA architects

House in Conde / depA architects

Save this project
House in Conde / depA architects
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos© José Campos© José Campos© José Campos+ 20

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Matosinhos, Portugal
  • MEP:Armanda Santos
  • City:Matosinhos
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The small and preexisting house at Matosinhos belongs to a group of resembling buildings that perpetuate the city’s memory and identity. The elongate shape of the property contrasts with the short and narrow house ́s dimensions.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

When we first visited it, the house was already uninhibited and its main building was extended towards the back yard through several and consecutive annexes with tiny and interior rooms without natural lighting or ventilation. In order to keep alive the memory that the households, we kept its main building although we created necessary changes to its organization.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

From the entrance, we set the main composition axis that crosses the house in its depth. The back yard’s new construction lies around two patios which keep all the social spaces in clear relationship with each other and with the exterior garden. Thereby, the green spaces directly participate in the building’s environment and are as well extended to the green roof above the meandering construction at the back yard. On the first floor are located the private spaces of the house. Even if they were placed on a separated floor, their access is a mezzanine floor pierced and in relation to the spaces on the lower floor and punctuated by openings that allow transversal views and accentuate the depth of the composition.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Constructively, were kept the existing techniques and materials of the main building and, at the same time, were assumed new concrete elements on the new extension. Despite this, there is a contamination of colors and materials between the pre-existing and the new, making the building a living organism. The concrete appears on the main facade owing to the necessary adjustments to create a garage entrance, however, it appears as a mimetic of the existent tectonic. The ocher color from the clay soil of the property migrates to the plaster of the surrounding walls and to the pigment of the cement floor all over the ground floor. The green color, initially only on the existing tiles on the main facade, was carried over to the new tiles but also to the back yard facades and to interior carpentries that cross all spaces.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
depA
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Conde / depA architects" [Casa Conde / depA architects] 22 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957332/house-in-conde-depa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream