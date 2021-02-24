DEPART Event Hall / B-architecten

+ 33

Team: Christophe Combes, Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Margot Proesmans, Brecht Van Duppen, Kim Vanthienen

Client: City of Kortrijk

Structure Engineers: mouton

Contractor: Himpe

Electricity: EEG Divisie Electro Entreprise

Elevator: Kone Belgium

Safety Coordination: Vecobo

City: Kortrijk

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The ecological event hall is situated next to an existing warehouse and connected to the youth centre Tranzit.

The specific structure and the rhythmic construction of the existing warehouses were the sources of inspiration for the design of this new complex.

The first nave of the existing warehouse became the entrance area for the visitors of the youth centre and the new party hall.

The party-goers get a wonderful view on the dance floor while standing on the first floor. The hall roof’s form blends in with the existing roofs of the warehouse in a modern-day way. The inclining roof construction guarantees a particular spaciousness for the party halls.