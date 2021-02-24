Submit a Project Advertise
DEPART Event Hall / B-architecten

DEPART Event Hall / B-architecten

© Lucid

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Theaters & Performance, Community
Kortrijk, Belgium
  • Architects: B-architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1975
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lucid
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ploegsteert, ROCKWOOL, Soprema, STERTEKT
  • Team:Christophe Combes, Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Margot Proesmans, Brecht Van Duppen, Kim Vanthienen
  • Client:City of Kortrijk
  • Structure Engineers:mouton
  • Contractor:Himpe
  • Electricity:EEG Divisie Electro Entreprise
  • Elevator:Kone Belgium
  • Safety Coordination:Vecobo
  • City:Kortrijk
  • Country:Belgium
© Lucid
© Lucid

Text description provided by the architects. The ecological event hall is situated next to an existing warehouse and connected to the youth centre Tranzit.

© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid

The specific structure and the rhythmic construction of the existing warehouses were the sources of inspiration for the design of this new complex.

© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid

The first nave of the existing warehouse became the entrance area for the visitors of the youth centre and the new party hall.

© Lucid
© Lucid
Section AA
Section AA
© Lucid
© Lucid

The party-goers get a wonderful view on the dance floor while standing on the first floor. The hall roof’s form blends in with the existing roofs of the warehouse in a modern-day way. The inclining roof construction guarantees a particular spaciousness for the party halls.

© Lucid
© Lucid

Project location

Address:Kortrijk, Belgium

Cite: "DEPART Event Hall / B-architecten" 24 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957301/depart-event-hall-b-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

