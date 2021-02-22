Submit a Project Advertise
World
Aemulus at the Runway / Design Unit Architects Sdn Bhd

Aemulus at the Runway / Design Unit Architects Sdn Bhd

© Lin Ho Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Factory, Offices
Bayan Lepas, Malaysia
  • Lead Architects:John G N Bulcock RIBA, Chin Kuen Cheng APAM
  • Clients:Aemulus Corporation
  • Design Team:Design Unit Architects Sdn Bhd
  • Engineering And Construction:Perunding YAA Sdn. Bhd
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineer:HPM Consultant
  • Main Contractor:MLG Design & Construction Sdn. Bhd
  • Landscape:Landarc Associates Sdn. Bhd.
  • Quantity Suveyor:GKG Konsultant Kos
  • City:Bayan Lepas
  • Country:Malaysia
© Lin Ho Photography
© Lin Ho Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Aemulus is a 58,000 sf manufacturing & office building for an electronics company. The site overlooks the Penang airport runway which becomes the focus of the project & to which views are maximized. Conceptually, an elevated brick box separates to allow entry into a reception lobby overlooking the runway. The space between the two brick boxes, reception and circulation, becomes multi-functional over three levels. The predominantly brick façades to all but the open runway elevation have brick fin openings and perforated brick walls to provide shade from solar heat gain and glare while creating a beautiful internal natural light ambiance.

© Lin Ho Photography
© Lin Ho Photography

As well as the main office & production spaces, the client brief called for a hierarchy of creative & break-out spaces which focus on encouraging staff interaction and chance meetings, quiet spaces for contemplation and larger spaces for collaboration. The main atrium/lobby & circulation also becomes a multi-functional space for large & small gatherings & impromptu meetings.

© Lin Ho Photography
© Lin Ho Photography
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Lin Ho Photography
© Lin Ho Photography

The lobby is entered via a ‘tunnel’ through the building i.e. a ramped brick passage with walls, floor & ceiling converging to one point - the main entrance door that is set deep within the building. This passage takes staff & visitors from the ‘dark ambience’ of the tunnel into the light filled volume of the lobby & the experience of the runway.

© Lin Ho Photography
© Lin Ho Photography

All circulation spaces are naturally ventilated including the main triple-volume lobby where cooling is assisted by two large industrial fans. A continuous narrow ventilation slot under the main lobby roof exhausts rising warm air.

© Lin Ho Photography
© Lin Ho Photography
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram

The siting, design and orientation of the building protects against direct sunlight. Angled brick walls shield the glazing generally, an overhanging louvered roof canopy provides additional shade, and the roof garden is insulated. Skylights at the top floor office provide additional daylight into the interior and natural light is borrowed from the lobby area into the fully glazed office & production spaces. Double-glazed low-e glass is used for all external glazing & energy efficient air-conditioning & lighting are installed. Landscaping is also used to shade the building.

© Lin Ho Photography
© Lin Ho Photography
Sections
Sections
© Lin Ho Photography
© Lin Ho Photography

Rainwater is channeled from the roof via free-standing stainless steel hoppers & downpipes which then free-flows from the pipes into catchment drains to an underground storage tank. This feature of cascading rainwater heightens our awareness to this tropical climate & is experienced falling, being captured & then recycled for landscape use creating a powerful sustainability connection.

© Lin Ho Photography
© Lin Ho Photography

Local common clay bricks are used for all walls both internally & externally with wide mortar joints creating an organic texture & inconsistency of colour but achieving an overall distinctive tone. The bricks are also low maintenance, a trait that is shared with the fair-faced concrete columns & flat slabs. When natural light falls on bricks & concrete it brings the material to life & is very poetic - the façades come alive and constantly change throughout the day.

© Lin Ho Photography
© Lin Ho Photography

Project location

Address:Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone, 11900 Bayan Lepas, Penang, Malaysia

Design Unit Architects Sdn Bhd
Steel
Concrete
Brick

Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Industrial Architecture
Factory
Offices
Malaysia
Cite: "Aemulus at the Runway / Design Unit Architects Sdn Bhd" 22 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957300/aemulus-at-the-runway-design-unit-architects-sdn-bhd> ISSN 0719-8884

