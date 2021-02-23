Submit a Project Advertise
  Quartier am Wald Residential Complex / Störmer Murphy and Partners

Quartier am Wald Residential Complex / Störmer Murphy and Partners

Quartier am Wald Residential Complex / Störmer Murphy and Partners

© Rainer Taepper

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Worpswede, Germany
  • Architects: Störmer Murphy and Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11305
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rainer Taepper
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Eternit, Mocopinus
  • Design Team:Holger Jaedicke, Eda Arici-Lindner, Daniel Kmoch, Philipp Macke
  • Clients:TWG Triangel Worpswede GmbH
  • City:Worpswede
  • Country:Germany
© Rainer Taepper
Text description provided by the architects. In Worpswede, home to the most significant artists‘ colony in northern Germany, a new residential quarter has been developed. In cooperation with the local investor, we developed a contemporary settlement concept as an alternative to the usual, uniform estates on the suburban periphery.

© Rainer Taepper
Modern architecture and an urban planning concept that promotes a social and solidarity-based neighbourhood community for all ages were important tasks, as well as high demands on climate and environmental protection for sustainable building and living. Twenty semi-detached houses, six terraced houses, and five apartment buildings each with four units have been built, arranged in groups around communal courtyards. At the core of the site, there is a community centre that houses an assisted living residence for senior citizens as well as a children’s daycare centre.

© Rainer Taepper
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
© Rainer Taepper
The estate‘s common design idea – striking shed and mono-pitch roofs and uniform materiality with visible timber elements in the façade – lends an unmistakable identity that is both homogeneous and distinctive. The terraced and semi-detached houses are planned in biologically tested timber construction complying with the KFW 55 standard and can thus be prefabricated cost-effectively and erected within a few days.

© Rainer Taepper
