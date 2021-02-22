Submit a Project Advertise
World
Sthlm 01 Tower / Sauerbruch Hutton

Sthlm 01 Tower / Sauerbruch Hutton

© Anders Bobert

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Sustainability
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Architects: Sauerbruch Hutton
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Anders Bobert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daloc, EGE, Höganäs, Rockfon, Forbo, Herrljunga Terazzo, Kvadrat, Kåbe-mattan, Morgana
  • Project Manager:Lina Lahiri
  • Design Managers:Erik Levander, Jimi Estevez
  • Project Manager (Competition):Jonas Luther
  • Architects:Madeleine Appelros, Jonas Luther, Elena Martinez, Ana Rita Silvestre Caneira, Elisabet Sundin
  • Model:Jörg Albeke
  • Facade:Staticus Sverige AS, Philipp Heese, Jimi Estevez
  • Client:Skanska Fastigheter Stockholm AB
  • Local Architects:Byrån för Arkitektur & Urbanism BAU AB
  • Landscape Architecture:sinai Gesellschaft von Landschaftsarchitekten mbH
  • Landscape Planning:WSP Sverige AB
  • Structural Engineering:schlaich bergermann und partner
  • Structural Planning:WSP Sverige AB
  • Fire Engineering:Brandkonsulten Kjell Fallqvist AB
  • Lighting Design:ÅF Infrastruktur AB
  • Ventilation:ÅF Infrastruktur AB
  • City:Stockholm
  • Country:Sweden
© Anders Bobert
Text description provided by the architects. This project initiates the transformation of a former harbour area in the south of Stockholm into the new ecological district of Hammarby Sjöstad.

© Anders Bobert
Situated along the western edge of the redevelopment area, south of the bridges over Hammarby canal and beside a major road into Stockholm, the ensemble comprises a tower and a low-rise building with heights of 100 and 25 metres respectively. Together, these two distinct volumes reconcile the divergent scales and conditions of the context, at the interface between the wide arterial road and a narrow park to the west and, to the east, the new city district that lies some 16 metres lower. Between the two buildings, a sweeping flight of steps extends the local pedestrian network to provide an additional route to and from the nearby underground railway station and the new housing area by the water.

© Anders Bobert
The emblematic geometry of the tower – a conical star that gradually extends its perimeter as it rises into the sky – minimises its footprint on this limited site while providing flexible office space that benefits from long-distance views and an abundance of daylight. On the two different ground levels the high rise houses commercial units while a restaurant and sky bar on the top level offer spectacular views of the city.

© Anders Bobert
2nd floor plan
© Anders Bobert
The façade of the tower presents a striking chromotope, which gives identity to the new district and provides a landmark for orientation, in keeping with the building’s name: Stockholm One. This project is LEED Platinum certified.

© Anders Bobert
Project location

Address:Stockholm, Sweden

