BIG's Spiral Skyscraper Tops Out in New York City

The new "Spiral" skyscraper by Bjarke Ingels Group has topped out at Hudson Yards in New York City. Rising 66 stories, the project towers over 1,000 feet tall with a series of stepped, landscaped terraces that wrap the building. With over 2.8 million square feet of office space and ground floor retail once complete, the tower will feature open floor plans with views across the Financial District and the surrounding cityscape.

As the central element of the design, outdoor space will be available to all tenants through a series of connected indoor atriums. One of the building's major tenants will be Pfizer, the biopharmaceutical company that co-developed the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine, that will set up it's new headquarters across 14 floors. According to developer Tishman Speyer, just over 50 percent of the space is pre-leased.

BIG founder Bjarke Ingels said that "the Spiral combines the classic ziggurat silhouette of the premodern skyscraper with the slender proportions and efficient layouts of the modern high-rise." Other tenants include law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and AllianceBernstein across three and a half floors. Rob Speyer noted that, “the continued rise of The Spiral is a testament to our vision and optimism for New York City’s future.”

The Spiral is set for completion in 2022.

