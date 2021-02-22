Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Living in a Single Room: 25 Unique Loft Designs





Loft Diego / Arquitetura Nacional. Photo: © Cristiano BauceThe Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects. Photo: © Audrey Hall PhotographyRefugio Loft / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran ParenteMichigan Loft / Vladimir Radutny Architects. Photo: © Mike Schwartz Photography+ 50

Lofts can refer to the highest story of a building, such as attics, for example, which have been converted into apartments or studios. Later on, the term loft started to be used to describe open-concept spaces, where the entire architectural program was incorporated into one large room, resulting in a market trend.

People are increasingly looking for more flexible and open spaces, so we have put together a selection of 25 lofts that provide different approaches to these environments: either by creating a mezzanine to take advantage of the high ceiling or simply by arranging furniture.

Perfect Storm Loft Renovation / Killing Matt Woods

Perfect Storm Loft Renovation / Killing Matt Woods. Photo: © Kat Lu
Perfect Storm Loft Renovation / Killing Matt Woods. Photo: © Kat Lu
Lowe Floor Plan - Perfect Storm Loft Renovation / Killing Matt Woods
Lowe Floor Plan - Perfect Storm Loft Renovation / Killing Matt Woods

De la Conserva House / Jose Costa

De la Conserva House / Jose Costa. Photo: © Milena Villalba
De la Conserva House / Jose Costa. Photo: © Milena Villalba
Floor Plan - De la Conserva House / Jose Costa
Floor Plan - De la Conserva House / Jose Costa

Zagal Loft / Tangible

Zagal Loft / Tangible. Photo: © Mateo Soto
Zagal Loft / Tangible. Photo: © Mateo Soto
Lower Floor Plan - Zagal Loft / Tangible
Lower Floor Plan - Zagal Loft / Tangible

Loft Renovation in Font Honrada Barcelona / Adrian Elizalde Architecture

Loft Renovation in Font Honrada Barcelona / Adrian Elizalde Architecture. Photo: © Adrià Goula
Loft Renovation in Font Honrada Barcelona / Adrian Elizalde Architecture. Photo: © Adrià Goula
Model - Loft Renovation in Font Honrada Barcelona / Adrian Elizalde Architecture
Model - Loft Renovation in Font Honrada Barcelona / Adrian Elizalde Architecture

Tribeca Loft / Office of Architecture

Tribeca Loft / Office of Architecture. Photo: © Matthew Williams
Tribeca Loft / Office of Architecture. Photo: © Matthew Williams
Floor Plans - Tribeca Loft / Office of Architecture
Floor Plans - Tribeca Loft / Office of Architecture

Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture

Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture. Photo: © Del Rio Bani
Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture. Photo: © Del Rio Bani
Floor Plan - Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture
Floor Plan - Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture

Loft Diego / Arquitetura Nacional

Loft Diego / Arquitetura Nacional. Photo: © Cristiano Bauce
Loft Diego / Arquitetura Nacional. Photo: © Cristiano Bauce

Loft With Love / CMC architects

Loft With Love / CMC architects. Photo: © BoysPlayNice
Loft With Love / CMC architects. Photo: © BoysPlayNice
Floor Plan - Loft With Love / CMC architects
Floor Plan - Loft With Love / CMC architects

Refugio Loft / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos

Refugio Loft / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente
Refugio Loft / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente
Floor Plan - Refugio Loft / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos
Floor Plan - Refugio Loft / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos

Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs

Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs. Photo: © Martin Dimitrov
Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs. Photo: © Martin Dimitrov
Floor Plan - Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs
Floor Plan - Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs

Crosby Loft / Crosby Studios

Crosby Loft / Crosby Studios. Photo: © Mikhail Loskutov
Crosby Loft / Crosby Studios. Photo: © Mikhail Loskutov
Floor Plan - Crosby Loft / Crosby Studios
Floor Plan - Crosby Loft / Crosby Studios

Michigan Loft / Vladimir Radutny Architects

Michigan Loft / Vladimir Radutny Architects. Photo: © Mike Schwartz Photography
Michigan Loft / Vladimir Radutny Architects. Photo: © Mike Schwartz Photography
Floor Plan - Michigan Loft / Vladimir Radutny Architects
Floor Plan - Michigan Loft / Vladimir Radutny Architects

The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects

The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects. Photo: © Audrey Hall Photography
The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects. Photo: © Audrey Hall Photography
Upper Floor Plan - The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects
Upper Floor Plan - The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects

Loft Ninho / Nildo José

Loft Ninho / Nildo José. Photo: © Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
Loft Ninho / Nildo José. Photo: © Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
Floor Plan - Loft Ninho / Nildo José
Floor Plan - Loft Ninho / Nildo José

Loft in Marvila / RA+TR arquitectos

Loft in Marvila / RA+TR arquitectos. Photo: © Rui Cavaleiro
Loft in Marvila / RA+TR arquitectos. Photo: © Rui Cavaleiro
Floor Plan - Loft in Marvila / RA+TR arquitectos
Floor Plan - Loft in Marvila / RA+TR arquitectos

Minimalistic Industrial Loft / IDwhite

Minimalistic Industrial Loft / IDwhite. Photo: © Leonas Garbačauskas
Minimalistic Industrial Loft / IDwhite. Photo: © Leonas Garbačauskas
Floor Plans - Minimalistic Industrial Loft / IDwhite
Floor Plans - Minimalistic Industrial Loft / IDwhite

Loft São Paulo / treszerosete

Loft São Paulo / treszerosete. Photo: © Ana Mello
Loft São Paulo / treszerosete. Photo: © Ana Mello
Floor Plan - Loft São Paulo / treszerosete
Floor Plan - Loft São Paulo / treszerosete

Loft / Korman Arquitetos

Loft / Korman Arquitetos. Photo: © JP Image
Loft / Korman Arquitetos. Photo: © JP Image
Floor Plans - Loft / Korman Arquitetos
Floor Plans - Loft / Korman Arquitetos

Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates

Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates. Photo: © Michael Vahrenwald
Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates. Photo: © Michael Vahrenwald
Sextion - Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates
Sextion - Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates

Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura

Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura. Photo: © Alain Brugier
Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura. Photo: © Alain Brugier
Floor Plans - Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura
Floor Plans - Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura

Pape Loft / StudioAC

Pape Loft / StudioAC. Photo: © Jeremie Warshafsky Photography
Pape Loft / StudioAC. Photo: © Jeremie Warshafsky Photography
Section - Pape Loft / StudioAC
Section - Pape Loft / StudioAC

Poblenou Loft / The Room Studio

Poblenou Loft / The Room Studio. Photo: © Mauricio Fuertes
Poblenou Loft / The Room Studio. Photo: © Mauricio Fuertes
Floor Plans - Poblenou Loft / The Room Studio
Floor Plans - Poblenou Loft / The Room Studio

Hayloft / loft buro

Hayloft / loft buro. Photo: © Andrey Avdeenko
Hayloft / loft buro. Photo: © Andrey Avdeenko
Floor Plans - Hayloft / loft buro
Floor Plans - Hayloft / loft buro

Marcel's Loft in Barcelona / MH.AP Studio

Marcel's Loft in Barcelona / MH.AP Studio. Photo: © Luis Díaz Díaz
Marcel's Loft in Barcelona / MH.AP Studio. Photo: © Luis Díaz Díaz
Floor Plan - Marcel's Loft in Barcelona / MH.AP Studio
Floor Plan - Marcel's Loft in Barcelona / MH.AP Studio

Devesas Factory Building / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory

Devesas Factory Building / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory. Photo: © Ivo Tavares Studio
Devesas Factory Building / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory. Photo: © Ivo Tavares Studio
Devesas Factory Building / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory
Devesas Factory Building / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory

