  The 15 Winners of the Building of the Year Awards

With nearly 200,000 votes cast during the last 21 days, we are happy to present the winners of the 2021 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards. This peer-based, crowdsourced architecture award showcases projects chosen by ArchDaily readers who filtered thousands of projects down to the 15 best works featured on ArchDaily in 2020.

As in previous years, the winners showcase a wide spectrum of different types of building, giving an insight into how diverse the profession has become in recent decades. High-profile practices take their place as ever, with winners such as MVRDV's Concordia Design in Wrocław and Foster+Partners' Apple store in Bangkok showing that established firms are still able to make their mark, as in more traditional award systems. Alongside these are previously unsung heroes, such as the Colombian firms, Niro Arquitectura and OAU with their Market Square in Gramalote or like the Microlibrary Warak Kayu by SHAU Indonesia who has demonstrated their ability to make real, positive change where it is needed.

This award developed in partnership with Dornbracht represents the values of ArchDaily's mission, bringing inspiration, knowledge, and tools to architects around the world. Neither ArchDaily nor the Building of the Year Awards would be possible without the continued generosity of the firms that choose to publish their projects with ArchDaily every year, or without the engaged readers who take part in the voting process.

The 2021 Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

THE WINNERS

BEST APPLIED PRODUCTS
Apple Central World Bangkok / Foster + Partners (THAILAND)

© Bear and Terry
© Bear and Terry
Image Courtesy of Apple
Image Courtesy of Apple

COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE
Gramalote Market Square / Niro Arquitectura + OAU | Oficina de Arquitectura & Urbanismo (COLOMBIA)

© Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez

CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE
MoAE – Huamao Museum of Art Education / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira (CHINA)

© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE
Boys and Girls Club / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica (MEXICO)

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Arturo Arrieta
© Arturo Arrieta

HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE
Maggie’s Leeds Centre / Heatherwick Studio (UK)

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
©Hufton+Crow
©Hufton+Crow

HOSPITALITY ARCHITECTURE
Bamboo Hostels China / Studio Anna Heringer (CHINA)

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Jenny Ji
© Jenny Ji

HOUSES
Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO (CHINA)

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

HOUSING
Presence in Hormuz 2 / ZAV Architects (IRAN)

© Soroush Majidi
© Soroush Majidi
© Soroush Majidi
© Soroush Majidi

INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE
The Erlang Liquor Storehouse of Langjiu Estate / Langjiu Group + DCA (CHINA)

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE
Off-White Flagship Store Miami / Virgil Abloh + AMO (USA)

Image Courtesy of OFF_White
Image Courtesy of OFF_White
Image Courtesy of OFF-WHITE
Image Courtesy of OFF-WHITE

OFFICES
Concordia Design Wrocław / MVRDV (POLAND)

© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

PUBLIC & LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
Microlibrary Warak Kayu / SHAU Indonesia (INDONESIA)

© KIE
© KIE
© KIE
© KIE

RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE
Islamic Religious and Cultural Center in Ljubljana / Bevk Perović arhitekti (SLOVENIA)

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

SMALL SCALE & INSTALLATIONS
Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab. (CHINA)

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

SPORTS ARCHITECTURE
Costa Rica Athletic Center / Studio Saxe (COSTA RICA)

© Andres Garcia Larchner
© Andres Garcia Larchner
© Andres Garcia Larchner
© Andres Garcia Larchner
Architecture News
