Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Noble House / APOLLO Architects & Associates + Satoshi Kurosaki

Noble House / APOLLO Architects & Associates + Satoshi Kurosaki

Save this project
Noble House / APOLLO Architects & Associates + Satoshi Kurosaki

© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architecture:Satoshi Kurosaki, APOLLO Architects and Associates
  • Structural Design :Masaki Structure
  • Lighting Design:Sirius Lighting Office Inc
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, this multigenerational home rebuild project was designed around a large garden. The verdant garden defines the property, which is surrounded by tall, board-formed concrete walls to ensure security and privacy. Two large pine trees already growing on the site anchor the landscape design, which features diverse species intentionally scattered throughout the space. Adjacent to the garden, a large gate and door made of wooden louvers leads to a long, broad approach where the focal point is an old olive tree opposite the front door.  

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

The first floor is devoted mainly to living space for the client’s mother, offering excellent views from the living room and bedroom of the changing seasons in the garden. There is also a small home office next to the built-in garage that gives the client a chance to admire their car collection as they work.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

On the second floor, where the younger generation lives, a balcony overlooks the garden while an interior terrace with a large skylight brings abundant natural light and breezes into the home, providing plenty of opportunities for outdoor living. A small courtyard on the north side faces onto the bedroom, bathroom, and stairs, filling these spaces with soft, diffuse light.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

In the era of COVID19, travel restrictions have meant that everyone is spending more time at home. With its verdant, resort-like atmosphere, this design responds to the resulting demand for urban homes that offer a respite from the monotony of everyday life.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
APOLLO Architects & Associates
Office
Satoshi Kurosaki
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Noble House / APOLLO Architects & Associates + Satoshi Kurosaki" 19 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957187/noble-house-apollo-architects-and-associates-plus-satoshi-kurosaki> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream