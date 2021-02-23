Submit a Project Advertise
World
House JS / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos

House JS / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos

© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán+ 29

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects: Gianserra + Lima arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  144
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Borello, Grupo Anacleto, Hormigonera platense, La Foret, San Rafael
  • Lead Architects:Fernando Gianserra, Luis Gonzalo Lima
  • Collaborators:Juana Martocci, Claudio Montes de Oca, Florencia Pazos, Tomás Rossini
  • City:City Bell
  • Country:Argentina
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. In this natural environment, on the edge of a stream in the province of Bs As, in the town of City Bell, we appreciate the tranquility of its tree-lined streets and the views of the neighboring Black Acacia Forest of the Military Battalion.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Plans
Plans
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The house, open to the stream and its garden, is part of this residential area of the City Bell Chico neighborhood. Its practically blind façade is carefully opened through the brick locks, leaving small gaps that reveal the hidden garden and galleries, sifting the light from the west and giving the house privacy.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The neutral atmosphere of the house, with its exposed concrete ceilings and off-white brick walls, enhances the subtle play of light and shadow produced by natural light passing through.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Sections
Sections
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

