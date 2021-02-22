Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021
Takeaway Restaurant Nakano / Pablo Muñoz Payá Arquitectos

Takeaway Restaurant Nakano / Pablo Muñoz Payá Arquitectos

  Curated by Clara Ott
Detail, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Spain
  Lead Architect:Pablo Muñoz Payá
  Design Team:Sonia García Pérez, Pablo Marcos Vila
  Country:Spain
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated transformations, such as teleworking or sustainable mobility, that are here to stay. Other alterations may be temporary, but 2020 will be remembered as the year when we enjoyed the interior of our homes the most. Although video calls and take-away food are trending, this is no excuse for forgetting the importance of public space.

© David Zarzoso
Planimetry
© David Zarzoso

The street is still the main showcase and that is why NAKANO did not give up on commissioning an architectural project to land in the city of Alicante. This new Japanese take-away specialising in ramen and sushi has adapted its opening to the circumstances.

© David Zarzoso

Located in the centre of Alicante, the design takes advantage of its narrowness to materialise the values of speed and quality that this type of premises should transmit. As if it were a journey through the Tokyo night, the curved stoneware wall transports the customers to a Japanese underground tunnel bathed in warm light.

© David Zarzoso
Plan
© David Zarzoso

The contrast of light is the main element that shades the difference between the pick-up space - intended for customers - and the delivery space - reserved for riders. In this way, the space on the right, lined with dark boards made of wood particles and concrete, generates different openings for vegetation.

© David Zarzoso

The bar marks the private area of the takeaway, which includes the kitchen, toilets, and storeroom, clad by the same stoneware as the walls. In addition, an orange backlit methacrylate contributes, together with the NAKANO signs, to generate an image of oriental sophistication. A project with a great expressive charge that allows aspects of Japanese life to be transferred so that the visitor is impregnated with the experience while enjoying the gastronomy.

© David Zarzoso

Project location

Address:Alicante, Spain

Cite: "Takeaway Restaurant Nakano / Pablo Muñoz Payá Arquitectos" 22 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.

