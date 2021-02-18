Submit a Project Advertise
World
  5. House R / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos

© Luis Barandiarán

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects: Gianserra + Lima arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Grupo Anacleto, Hormigonera platense, Lograsso, MPS Aluminio, San Rafael
  • Collaborators:Juana Martocci, Claudio Montes de Oca, Florencia Pazos, Tomás Rossini
  • Lead Architects:Fernando Gianserra, Luis Gonzalo Lima
  • City:City Bell
  • Country:Argentina
© Luis Barandiarán
Text description provided by the architects. This house located in a private neighborhood of City Bell, located in a residential area north of the city of La Plata, with an area of 230 m2 for a married couple with three daughters, is a contemporary design in fair-faced concrete, which coexists with some old tree species of the pre-existing pennaceous families in the 17.00 x 34.64 m lot.

© Luis Barandiarán
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Luis Barandiarán
The ground floor, designed with accessibility criteria, includes the living room and gallery, the dining room and a suite with a dressing room. A patio articulates the entrance to the house after crossing the portico that serves to park the cars. The Upper Floor with flexibility criteria, adaptable to future family needs, has a compartmentalized bathroom when exiting the staircase, and can go from being a single large room or be divided into 3 bedrooms, with views to the front and the quiet part of the house.

© Luis Barandiarán
Section - 2
Section - 2
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
