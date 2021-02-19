Submit a Project Advertise
World
Rene Cassin School Canteen / Brulé Architectes Associés

Rene Cassin School Canteen / Brulé Architectes Associés

© Pascal Leopold

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools, Dining Hall
Montfort-sur-Meu, France
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to create a new functional and comfortable school restaurant service, for students and teachers, as well as for the staff of the existing educational establishment. Generously open to the west in the student courtyard, and to the south in its wooded areas, the new restaurant service is located at the rear of the courtyard, in order to maintain the fluidity between the existing main building and the student courtyard.

© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold
Section - A
Section - A
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

Respecting the existing topography, the building plays with its roofs, drawing gentle slopes, echoing the current uneven landscape, where it is located. All premises enjoy exterior views and natural lighting. The roof sets allow the integration of openings, illuminate production spaces and circulation areas. This device makes it possible to illuminate the heart of the project, without compromising the links between rooms, which must be as short as possible.

© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

The building offers great transparency between the dining room and its green surroundings. The objective of the choice of wood cladding on the façade is to create parasols in front of the curtain walls, allowing play of material and light that enliven the building.

© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

The materials and equipment were selected according to their carbon footprint and their low consumption of water and electricity. The use of certified wood (PEFC) is predominant in this project: frame, walls, cladding. The compactness of the building, the favorable opening orientation, and the chosen construction system (prefabricated wooden walls with integrated insulation) allowed us to reach the passive level, that is, a heating consumption of less than 10 kWh / m² / year.

© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

Project location

Address:35160 Montfort-sur-Meu, France

About this office
Brulé Architectes Associés
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsOther facilitiesDining HallFrance
Cite: "Rene Cassin School Canteen / Brulé Architectes Associés" 19 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957100/rene-cassin-school-canteen-brule-architectes-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

