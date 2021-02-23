HKS Unveils New AutoCamps in Joshua Tree and Zion

AutoCamp has announced an expansion of properties with HKS Architects leading the design for AutoCamp Joshua Tree and AutoCamp Zion National Park. Established in California with AutoCamp Yosemite National Park and Russian River locations, the outdoor lodging brand is effectively doubling in size to six bi-coastal locations in the next year. All the properties are designed to bring guests closer to nature.

AutoCamp Joshua Tree is a 25-acre property featuring 47 Airstreams, four Accessible Suites, and four X Suites. The Joshua Tree property will include an outdoor bar with a full beverage program, hybrid hot tub and plunge pool, and a mobile kitchen for chef residency pop-ups. HKS designed the Clubhouse at Joshua Tree as a modern take on traditional Quonset Huts, while Narrative Design Studio created the interiors around handcrafted tile, original artwork, and custom details.

“There’s a much greater appreciation of outdoor hospitality spaces among today’s traveler and the design of AutoCamp Joshua Tree highlights the beauty of the natural landscape around it,” said Thomas Sprinkle, Principal at HKS. “From a design perspective, it was important to use elements of passive design to inspire guests to have that deeper connection to nature. Including orienting the building to shelter from winter winds to take advantage of summer breezes, expressing shading elements on all facades and using simple compact architectural forms.”

AutoCamp will also be welcoming guests to two new destinations in 2022 with the addition of Zion National Park and the brand’s second East Coast location in the Catskill Mountains. The Zion property will have a total of 81 units (72 Airstreams, 10 tents, five accessible suites, and four X Suites), while AutoCamp Catskills will house 95 units (65 Airstreams, 10 tents, 10 cabins, five accessible suites, and five X Suites). AutoCamp Zion National Park, as the namesake suggests, is designed by HKS Architects and Narrative Design Studio to act as a series of revealed spaces and experiences.

AutoCamp Joshua Tree will open in Fall 2021, and AutoCamp Zion National Park is scheduled to open in Spring 2022.

News via HKS Architects