Scott Brownrigg's Cambridge Biomedical Campus Project Receives Planning Permission

Scott Brownrigg's1000 Discovery Drive has been granted planning approval from Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire District Councils. As the second building of the Biomedical Campus in Phase 2, the project includes 100,000 square feet of net internal area across laboratories and office space. The design aims to form a flexible and adaptable design to drive innovation within the scientific and medical community.

The project will offer space for clinicians, patients and research scientists to come together. Rising five stories, the design is orientated around an abstract tree structure that symbolizes the connectivity between structure, building and science. Tenants and visitors will have access to a café, meeting rooms and flexible space. In addition, an all-electric energy strategy will benefit from the ongoing decarbonization of the grid, while the landscape design will create a Biodiversity Net Gain of 13%.

Scott Brownrigg Associate Felicity Meares shared some of the sustainability goals, noting that “A fabric-first approach will include high performance building fabric and efficient systems. The proposed development will adopt a cooling hierarchy to ensure that the building fabric and building services are designed to respond to potential future climates, and to enable a suitable thermal comfort for all building users.”

News via Scott Brownrigg