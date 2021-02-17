Softie Interior Renovation / OPA Architects

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Mill Valley, United States
  • Client:Gary and Somusa Ng
  • Lead Architects:Zoë Prillinger, Luke Ogrydziak
  • Project Architect:Yuki Bowman
  • Design Team:Dave Bowen
  • Contractor:FGC
  • City:Mill Valley
Text description provided by the architects. Why can’t architecture be more like nature -- changeable, varied, and uninhibited?  Our client wanted to return home and feel a sense of private freedom, a release from the conformity of the world outside.

Sections
Sections
In this project, we softened her existing Modernist house by infusing it with an atmosphere of clouds.  The clouds scatter freely throughout the house and dissolve and soften it in different ways. 

The clouds erode and blur the order of the rational modernist grid, creating a sense of space that floats and drifts.  Moments of softness are encountered unexpectedly – the interventions are like a mist that has settled unevenly. 

The softness dissolves the entry, melts the stairs, wafts through the house on all three floors, and a lonely cloud is trapped above a sheltered terrace. 

