We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Brazil
  5. 33 Apartment / Soek Arquitetura

33 Apartment / Soek Arquitetura

Save this project
33 Apartment / Soek Arquitetura

© Carolina Lacaz© Carolina Lacaz© Carolina Lacaz© Carolina Lacaz+ 34

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Detail
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Soek Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AG Movelaria, Deca, Docol, Lumini, Wentz
  • Lead Architects: Kiko Castello Branco + Lucas Cunha
  • Project Team:Maria Eduarda Pereira de Almeida
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. Apartment 33 is a study into the aesthetic and function of increasingly smaller domestic spaces and its relationship with individual expression and behavior. Where quality is given by the static elements that allow for a generous and undefined space in combination and opposition to moments of revelation and function given by the apartment’s dynamic components and secondary elements.

Save this picture!
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
Save this picture!
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

The renovated 33sqm flat in the city of São Paulo, was reorganized into a single open area with large window panes which allow for natural light to flood into the apartment and into different textures applied to the interior walls, floor and ceiling. 

Save this picture!
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric
Save this picture!
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Cabinetry surrounding this larger space encloses storage, appliances and access to the bathroom and kitchen. The irregular vertical pattern applied to the white surface hides doors that open, slide and fold allowing for access to its interior, which then reveals a completely different material, texture and color palette. 

Save this picture!
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

The relationship between the inner space of the cabinetry, which holds the functional and programmatic spaces of the apartment and the exterior, sober and flexible space, presents two distinct but complementary ways of utilizing and occupying the domestic space.

Save this picture!
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

In Apartment 33, living is tied to the generosity of space instead of its reduction. An open canvas where furniture and objects allow for different configurations and individualities. 

Save this picture!
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Soek Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDetailBrazil
Cite: "33 Apartment / Soek Arquitetura" [Apartamento 33 / Soek Arquitetura] 01 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957053/33-apartment-soek-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream