We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Ukraine
  5. Bankhotel / KUDIN architects

Bankhotel / KUDIN architects

Save this project
Bankhotel / KUDIN architects

© Andrey Avdeenko© Andrey Avdeenko© Andrey Avdeenko© Andrey Avdeenko+ 34

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Hotels, Adaptive Reuse, Historic Preservation
Lviv, Ukraine
  • Team Leader:Olga Riabova
  • Design Team:Mykhailo Karnaukhov, Tetiana Kozlovska, Ludmila Kosik, Maryna Dovhanych
  • City:Lviv
  • Country:Ukraine
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Text description provided by the architects. BANKHOTEL is located in the reconstructed historic building of the former Austro-Hungarian Bank. At the heart of our planning solutions is the idea of the fullest possible preservation of the building’s authenticity. Valuable elements have been restored and combined delicately with contemporary design.

Save this picture!
Aerial Plan
Aerial Plan

The lobby with its marble staircase and stained-glass windows, the tile flooring of the first floor lobby and the second floor hall, the facades have been preserved and restored. One of the key planning problem was to find a way to combine the grand stairs of the bank and the staircases of the residential area at the first floor. This only became possible through including the courtyard into the planning structure, burying it 1.85 m into the ground and covering it at the level of the first floor.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

The building’s authentic roof was destroyed, thus in order to replicate its initial shape, the architects used copies of original blueprints they found in archives. It was possible to build three additional stories of hotel rooms in the attic’s volume upon its restoration and increase the total amount of guest rooms.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

In the structure of the hotel, the following public areas are positioned: on the first floor – the Safe restaurant, on the seventh floor – the Reserve wine bar with a terrace, which offers a magnificent view of the historical Lviv city center; a spa, a fitness room, a beauty salon, and the Satirikon night art-bar with an independent entrance from Lepkoho Street.

The location of the operating room in the structure of the former Bank was viewed as the opportunity to design a 300-seat congress hall, which can be converted into 8 separate conference rooms by sliding partitions. Based on the former banking identity of the building two art-projects were created: “Banknotes and Shahs” and “Coins”. The first project shows the banknotes of the Ukrainian People's Republic printed on large sheets of glass. “Coins” is associated with the beautiful anniversary coins of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

The concept for the public spaces is about restoring original elements and articulating the banking theme. It mainly concerns the first two floors, where the original interiors have partially been preserved. In other premises, interiors speak the language of contemporary design. 80 unique interiors for the 101 guest rooms aim for the artistic atmosphere of the early twentieth century. That is why the graphic compositions of French Art Nouveau artists were used, such as Serge Gladky and Edouard Benedictus, who worked in a hand printing technique called pochoir.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

While working on the project, we noticed that chipped ceiling plaster revealed brick barrel vaults on metal beams. Consequently, almost all ceilings from the first floor to the fourth floor were cleared from plaster, the brick was restored. Unfortunately, the authentic entrance door was not preserved, so we did not dare to guess what it looked like. Instead we used a glass door, interpreting it as air, although accentuated with a hanging stained glass that matches the patterns used for guest rooms.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KUDIN architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseHistoric PreservationUkraine
Cite: "Bankhotel / KUDIN architects" 20 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957043/bankhotel-kudin-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream