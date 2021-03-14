Submit a Project Advertise
World
Family Home in Pavilosta / Open AD

Family Home in Pavilosta / Open AD

© Alvis Rozenbergs

  Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Pāvilosta, Latvia
  Architects: Open AD
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Alvis Rozenbergs
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Koka Centrs, Viking Window, ZTC
  Lead Architects:Zane Tetere- Sulce
  Design Team:Ansis Kempelis
  Engineering:BMB Projekts
  City:Pāvilosta
  Country:Latvia
© Alvis Rozenbergs
Text description provided by the architects. The original structure at this location could no longer be saved. Instead, it served as inspiration for the new home. Guided by the principles of local building traditions, the house maintains a typical triangular shape, timber cladding, narrow front windows, and a wood shingle roof. The timber cladding is Siberian larch which will take on a light grey hue to match the choppy Baltic sea and northern skies on a cloudy day. Grey has become the colour of the modern-day Pavilosta – a coastal town with strict building regulations.

© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
In consideration of the climate, the home is flooded with natural light through the tall, west-facing windows and skylights over the kitchen and living room area. Playful interior features are inspired by local ways. The living room lighting, for example, is designed to resemble clotheslines.

© Alvis Rozenbergs
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
The home was built off-site as a custom prefab which made for a smooth delivery and less disruption for nearby residents. This approach allowed protecting the old garden with its orchard. Perennials and grasses are a new addition to accompany the apple trees. A patio both unites and separates the home and the garden. The pergola divides the patio into two zones. A storage shed with an inbuilt nook for firewood sits at the back of the garden.

© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
Underfloor heating and natural, foam-free insulation solutions ensure the home is liveable year-round.

© Alvis Rozenbergs
