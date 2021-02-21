Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Reuilly Residential Building / Charles-Henri Tachon, architecture & paysage

Reuilly Residential Building / Charles-Henri Tachon, architecture & paysage

Save this project
Reuilly Residential Building / Charles-Henri Tachon, architecture & paysage
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

© Gilles Bretin© Gilles Bretin© Gilles Bretin© Simone Bossi+ 20

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments, Residential
Paris, France
  • Area Housing:1449.0 m2
  • Area Activity Space:138.0 m2
  • Budget :3 553 221 € H.T.
  • Structures Engineering:EVP Ingénierie
  • Fluid Engineering:ALTO
  • Economist:VPEAS
  • Control:RISK control
  • Constructor:Urbaine de Travaux
  • Client:Paris Habitat OPH
  • City:Paris
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Not far, opposite, on a wall: I’m desperate because I’m invisible. Written in chalk on the wall of the Pierre & Marie Curie University at Saint-Antoine Hospital, this aphorism, a cry from a lost soul, has a certain resonance with the character of the future buildings of plot B1 of the Caserne de Reuilly. Visibility or legibility?

The semantic nuance is important. With Diderot so nearby, we should try to use the right words to understand one of this project’s challenges.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

This small building, linked to the future extension of plot C, will help to form the entrance to a new urban space, that of the Caserne de Reuilly, that is to be given back to the city. This entranceway takes the form of a small square opening onto the rue de Chaligny and leading to the Place d’Armes of the Caserne. The legibility of the square from the rue de Chaligny must therefore depend on the design of the residential buildings on plots B1 and C.

The city is composed of a substrate of housing and activity that makes up its ordinary fabric; to these, we add events, such as public facilities. These are especially important because they are open to everyone and represent the common good. They orient us and serve us, and as such, we grant them a degree of acknowledgment that distinguishes them from other buildings.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

A residential building, on the other hand, is not intended to stand out from the ordinary fabric of the city. However, in some places, one can expect a treatment that reflects a specific urban situation. This, it seems to us, is the case of plot B1, for the following reasons:
- the building is one of the elements that form the entrance square on rue de Chaligny,
- the building negotiates the transition between a street with an eclectic architectural fabric and the austerity and power of the barracks buildings,
- the building’s given geometry with its four façades is uncommon in the traditional Parisian streetscape.

Save this picture!
Site view 3D
Site view 3D

The building must simultaneously be strong enough to stand alongside the massive architecture of the barracks; lend itself to opening up the heart of the renewed block, and still take its place as a simple residential building. It has to find the right position. One obvious path to follow is thinking about materiality, especially the stone of the barrack buildings. Paying attention to construction as a design element is at the heart of our approach to this project. Making an urban situation legible, making the life of a city block visible, recognising an environment, and placing a new building within a strong historical and architectural framework —obviously, there are a lot of aspirations here!

Save this picture!
© Gilles Bretin
© Gilles Bretin
Save this picture!
Plan - 8th floor
Plan - 8th floor
Save this picture!
© Gilles Bretin
© Gilles Bretin

While at first sight, it stands out due to its colour, it also fits into a street full of eclectic buildings where there is nonetheless a noticeable expression of structural elements on façades. Although at first sight, the building’s colour does not seem very Parisian, it actually alludes to several red brick buildings in the street. Through these references, the new building takes its place in its context, through a delicate balance between standing out and fitting in.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Inside, the 22 residential units were designed on the basis of a cross-plan, offering their inhabitants a dual circulation system in a nod to certain features of Haussmannian apartments. This design principle also allows us to take advantage of the building’s square footprint, offering multiple orientations to both the street and the barracks. To the West, on Rue de Chaligny, wide loggias extend the interior space of the apartments outward, as do the terraces from where you can watch the sunset over the Parisian skyline.

We leave it to others to verify whether the intentions we brought to this project are there in this little building, all in red.

Save this picture!
© Gilles Bretin
© Gilles Bretin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rue de Chaligny, 75012 Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Charles-Henri Tachon, architecture & paysage
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialFrance
Cite: "Reuilly Residential Building / Charles-Henri Tachon, architecture & paysage" 21 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957037/reuilly-residential-building-charles-henri-tachon-architecture-and-paysage> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream