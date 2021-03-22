Sa Vigia House / Jorge Vidal

+ 19

Spain Architects: Jorge Vidal

Area: 518 m²

Year: 2019

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention proposal focuses on three existing volumes. The main volume, the guest pavilion, and the barbecue pavilion. The aim is to achieve a compositional unity between the three in a clear and concise way.

Total integration in the Menorcan landscape and its architectural tradition is aimed for, on a chromatic level with white colours, as well as regarding the indigenous materials of the island such as Marés stone, glazed ceramics, and terracotta ceramics.

The proposal also seeks to find an improved relationship between the exterior and interior spaces through better window openings, courtyards that enclose the exterior spaces linked to the bedrooms by means of white painted lattice walls, etc. The chromatic unification of the house and its materials is sought at all times, wanting to create relaxed environments with Mediterranean atmospheres. Atmospheres typical of the island of Menorca.