PR House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura

PR House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura

© Daniel Santo© Daniel Santo© Daniel Santo© Daniel Santo+ 26

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Bauru, Brazil
  • Architects: Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  259
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daniel Santo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arcelor-Mittal, Bauru Calhas, Bazar da Construção, Deca, Eco Iluminação, EconoSol, Espaço A Revestimentos, Madeireira Frascarelli, Patricia Malini Paisagismo, Portinari, Portobello, Sandrin Planejados, Supercon, Suvinil, Tetto Lógico, Thrama, Tramontina, Transparências Vidros, Z3 esquadrias
  • Lead Architect: Laercio Fabiano Júnior
  • Design Team:Gabriel Santos, Ronaldo Negrão
  • Engineering:José Antônio
  • Landscape:Patricia Malini
  • City:Bauru
  • Country:Brazil
© Daniel Santo
Text description provided by the architects. The PR house, located in Bauru, São Paulo, Brazil which has 259,45m² on a 450m² plot, was designed to enhance family interaction and interaction through its common environments that are fully integrated. Glass locks on all sides of the rooms and the gourmet kitchen provide views of the leisure area and gardens on the side of the land.

© Daniel Santo
Section - AA
Section - AA

Its sloping metal roof is the great highlight of the project, in addition to its incredible aesthetic effect, it provides a great entry of natural light throughout the day. On the facade we use timeless materials (concrete, wood, iron and glass) to compose an entire visual balance combined with minimalist landscaping. In the living and dining room, slatted panels of Cumaru wood make up the sloping roof lining and the walls, promoting a cozy atmosphere and refined design.

© Daniel Santo
The intimate area of the house was thought to be a space of minimum permanence, strengthening the concept of conviviality and family interactions.

© Daniel Santo
Project gallery

Cite: "PR House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura" [Casa PR / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura] 05 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956990/pr-house-laercio-fabiano-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

